Nissan Juke (Mk1, 2010-2019) icon review: a divisive trailblazer

We’re already bracing ourselves for an Inbox onslaught. The Nissan Juke? An icon? No, we haven’t completely lost our senses. An automotive icon does not have to be universally loved; it can be divisive, and even, as is the case here, something of a hate object for many car enthusiasts. The most important thing is its significance in the car world, and for the Juke, that can’t be overstated. Arriving a few years after Nissan’s genre-defining Qashqai, the smaller Juke injected further interest into higher-riding cars, but in a cheaper, more compact package. By using the ‘B’ platform shared with the likes of the Micra and Note, the firm could carry over a range of tried and tested small engines, plus keep the weight down, and the price low. Today, almost every supermini has a lifted, small SUV equivalent built on the same architecture and sharing an identical set of engines. But back then, this was a revolutionary idea, and one that was clearly worth pursuing, with the Juke clocking up 136,000 European deliveries in its first year on sale. Nissan’s competitors took note, and imitators soon followed. The Juke’s popularity came despite its Marmite looks. These shouldn’t have come as a surprise when the car was revealed at the Geneva Motor Show in 2010; the Qazana concept that previewed it at the Swiss event the previous year was as mad as a box of frogs. Inevitably, it had to be toned down, but not by much. It still tapered in the middle in the old-fashioned ‘Coke bottle’ style with cartoonish wheelarch bulges at either end, and it kept the weird split-light design with 370Z-like upper sections that housed the indicators and daytime running lights, rather than the headlights.

The vast majority of Jukes sold in the UK were front-wheel drive, but this is one of the rare 4x4 examples. Unfortunately, opting for four-wheel drive meant being lumbered with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Front-driven Jukes all used either five or six-speed manual gearboxes. CVTs have improved in recent years, but in 2012 they weren’t brilliant. As such, there’s that usual feeling of disconnect between throttle inputs and how the car responds, with the engine speed proving erratic when you put your foot down. You can live with it, though, and the 1.6-litre ‘DIG-T’ turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine is reasonably refined. It’s powerful, too, offering 187bhp. Were this a manual Juke, it could hit 0-62mph in less than eight seconds, but the CVT increases the sprint time to 8.4 seconds. The steering has a good weight to it, and is surprisingly direct off-centre. This does encourage you to be a little enthusiastic with cornering speeds, only to find the limits of the Juke’s reasonably soft suspension. There’s a reasonable degree of body roll, although we’re not talking about comedic value levels of lean. Despite the Nissan being fairly softly sprung, the ride is merely fine, and can be a touch jiggly over some surfaces.