Car Deal of the Day: Audi A6 e-tron offers stylish, silent cruising at a super-low price

Quality feel; top-spec Edition 1 trim

382-mile range

Only £422.62 a month

Audi is developing its electric cars at a rapid pace, but not to the detriment of more traditional body shapes such as the good old saloon.

The A6 e-tron Sportback is an electric five-door with a practical and tech-laden interior, plus a cosseting ride. And, with this deal, it is temptingly affordable, too.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Car Leasing Online is offering the executive saloon in top-spec guise for just £422.62 a month right now.

That’s excellent in its own right, but especially so when you realise that its biggest rival, the BMW i5, is currently a whopping £245.30 more a month – and that’s with the cheapest lease deal going.

Here, this two-deal deal requires a modest initial payment of £5,371.35, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. If you need more, 8,000 miles can be agreed for just over £14 extra a month.

For this kind of money you might be expecting the entry-level model, but this is where this deal gets really tempting.

Top-drawer Edition 1 is the trim on offer here with its electrically adjustable and heated sports seats (with memory function on the driver’s side), 21-inch wheels with red brake calipers, a heated steering wheel, black exterior detailing and an ‘e-tron sports sound’. That’s on top of the lower spec S line’s twin screens with 3D mapping, wireless phone charging and customisable LED welcome light, plus an illuminated Audi badge at the rear.

Powering the A6 e-tron is an 83kWh battery pack, with Audi claiming a range of 382 miles – in our testing, we’ve found the car to be pretty efficient, so you can expect something close to that quoted figure. A 270kW maximum DC charging speed means a 10-to-80-per-cent recharge can take just 21 minutes if you pull up to a fast enough charger.

