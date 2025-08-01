Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Audi A6 e-tron offers stylish, silent cruising at a super-low price

The A6 e-tron is a very desirable electric saloon – especially so at £423 a month. It’s our Deal of the Day for October 17.

By:George Armitage
17 Oct 2025
Audi A6 e-tron - front cornering
  • Quality feel; top-spec Edition 1 trim
  • 382-mile range
  • Only £422.62 a month 

Audi is developing its electric cars at a rapid pace, but not to the detriment of more traditional body shapes such as the good old saloon. 

The A6 e-tron Sportback is an electric five-door with a practical and tech-laden interior, plus a cosseting ride. And, with this deal, it is temptingly affordable, too.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Car Leasing Online is offering the executive saloon in top-spec guise for just £422.62 a month right now. 

That’s excellent in its own right, but especially so when you realise that its biggest rival, the BMW i5, is currently a whopping £245.30 more a month – and that’s with the cheapest lease deal going. 

Here, this two-deal deal requires a modest initial payment of £5,371.35, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. If you need more, 8,000 miles can be agreed for just over £14 extra a month.

For this kind of money you might be expecting the entry-level model, but this is where this deal gets really tempting. 

Top-drawer Edition 1 is the trim on offer here with its electrically adjustable and heated sports seats (with memory function on the driver’s side), 21-inch wheels with red brake calipers, a heated steering wheel, black exterior detailing and an ‘e-tron sports sound’. That’s on top of the lower spec S line’s twin screens with 3D mapping, wireless phone charging and customisable LED welcome light, plus an illuminated Audi badge at the rear.  

Powering the A6 e-tron is an 83kWh battery pack, with Audi claiming a range of 382 miles – in our testing, we’ve found the car to be pretty efficient, so you can expect something close to that quoted figure. A 270kW maximum DC charging speed means a 10-to-80-per-cent recharge can take just 21 minutes if you pull up to a fast enough charger.  

Audi A6 e-tron - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Audi A6 Sportback e-tron leasing offers from leading providers on our Audi A6 Sportback e-tron page.

Check out the Audi A6 Sportback e-tron deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

