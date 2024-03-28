New Omoda 4 revealed, and it looks like a Lamborghini Urus

Chinese brand Chery has revealed new information, and a new name, for its next European-focused compact SUV. Following on from the popular Omoda 5, the new Omoda 4 will bring a striking fresh look to a class of small-to-medium SUVs that includes other style-led models such as the Volkswagen T-Roc and Nissan Juke. Arriving in the UK later in 2026, the Omoda 4 will likely offer both hybrid and full EV powertrain options.

If you’re thinking this looks similar to the Omoda 3 that was revealed a few months back, that’s because it’s actually exactly the same car, only now with a new name and more information about its UK positioning. As well as this, it’s also now confirmed that the Omoda 4 will have both ICE and EV powertrain options, plus a new era of the brand’s futuristic design language.

We’re still a little too far away from the car’s UK launch for precise powertrain information, but this B-segment SUV should sit on the T1X platform that’s already found under the Omoda 5, suggesting that it’ll share a similar combination of powertrains.

In the case of the ICE model, it could integrate a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that powers the front wheels, although this is subject to change as the model continues development. The battery-electric option will probably share components with the larger Omoda 5, which runs a 61kWh battery powering the front wheels through one electric motor.

There's no confirmation of UK pricing, but the Omoda 4 will have a lower starting price than the Omoda 5, which kicks off at £25,915. However, Zhang told us: “The Omoda 4 will not be so cheap, because I don’t think we just want to do the lowest-price product. This is not our philosophy.”

Where will the Omoda 4 fit in the brand's current UK line-up?

The Omoda 4 will sit below the existing 5, the recently revealed Omoda 7 mid-sized SUV and the Omoda 9 flagship in the current range. We got our first hint of an upcoming entry-level Omoda last year when we spoke to the brand’s UK country manager, Victor Zhang, who announced the Omoda 4 would be offered in petrol, hybrid and all-electric guises.

Compared with its more premium sister brand Jaecoo, Omoda focuses on value with its philosophy of “affordable premium”. And with the Omoda 4, it appears this will be done with some eye-catching design.

As well as a very angular and aggressive exterior design that looks to take inspiration from cars such as the Lamborghini Urus, the company also revealed its ‘Starship Cockpit’, featuring a large central touchscreen and even a flip-up, fighter jet-style start button. There’s also a docking station for a Nintendo Switch on the centre console.

