New Omoda 9 could be the UK’s longest-range plug-in hybrid

The Omoda 9 SHS (Super Hybrid System) is about to land in the brand’s 73 UK showrooms, and it could soon take the title of Britain’s longest-range plug-in hybrid. Figures are still to be confirmed, but the maker says it’ll offer an “expected” range of more than 700 miles, including 93 miles of electric running.

Measuring 4,775mm long, the Omoda 9 is a rival for SUVs such as the Hyundai Santa Fe, Kia Sorento and Skoda Kodiaq. It’s almost exactly the same size as the new Volkswagen Tayron, too. However, the VW’s 25.7kWh (19.7kWh usable) battery is dwarfed by the Omoda’s 34.5kWh unit, which features “state-of-the-art M3P” technology. This set-up also brings a distinct cost advantage over conventional lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) batteries.

That big battery is linked to a 1.5-litre TGDI turbo petrol engine, three-speed hybrid transmission and two electric motors for all-wheel drive. As it stands, just one version will be offered, with a combined 443bhp and 700Nm of torque. Omoda claims that’s enough for “instant and effortless performance” and a 0-62mph time of 4.9 seconds.

Design-wise, the 9 shares plenty with its Omoda 5 sibling – including its front lightbar and diamond grille pattern. The headlights and daytime running lights are now combined, rather than sitting as separate units as they do on the 5. There are similarities at the rear, too, with Omoda badging on the bootlid, and lighting arrangement connected via another lightbar. The 9’s four exhaust pipes are the only visual hint at the car’s potent powertrain.

Inside, Omoda says it has focused on “space, sophistication and seamless integration”. Up front, there’s a high-definition 24.6-inch curved display, combining the main infotainment screen and digital instrument cluster. Elsewhere, there’s a 14-speaker Sony stereo integrated into the headrests, cooled wireless phone charging, and heated and ventilated seats front and rear.

Omoda claims a total of 20 advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) are fitted to the 9, plus a 540-degree panoramic-view camera set-up. Six drive modes are available: Eco, Normal, Sport, Mud, Snow and Off-road.

Priced at £44,990, the Omoda 9 is just over £1,000 more than a basic Tayron, but significantly undercuts top-spec models – some by as much as £5,110, despite offering significantly more power and range. Every Omoda comes with a seven-year/100,000-mile warranty, with no mileage limit for the first three years. There's an eight-year warranty on the battery, too. Order books are open now, with first customer cars expected to arrive in June.

