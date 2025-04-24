i, Showroom: new sales robot ushers in the future for Omoda and Jaecoo

A humanoid robot developed by Chinese company Chery International could soon be delivering the sales patter in a car showroom near you.

The AiMOGA robot is described as “the first embodied intelligent humanoid in the Chery brand smart ecosystem” by its makers. They intend it to be used as an intelligent sales consultant capable of everything from serving drinks to leading dealership tours or giving you the lowdown on the latest models from the Omoda or Jaecoo car brands.

It may seem far-fetched, but the rapid development of artificial intelligence and robotics tech means you could be interacting with a sales robot sooner than you think. Mornine has already got experience under its belt as a sales consultant at an Omoda and Jaecoo dealer in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. It operates using an array of sensors that integrate inputs from speech and vision, allowing it to “accurately interpret user commands, physical gestures, and surrounding showroom environment,” we’re told.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The company has given no indication of when, or if, Mornine will arrive in one of the 73 Omoda/Jaecoo showrooms in the UK, saying only that the robot demonstrates “the art of the possible”. However, given that it’s a multi-lingual conversationalist, there won’t be a problem with the language barrier.

The robot is currently working the floor at the Shanghai International Auto Exhibition, where it’s extolling the virtues of the company’s model range – and ‘Super Hybrid’ technology, in particular.

According to Chery, the AiMOGA robot has a range of capabilities including perception, cognition, decision making and execution, making it “ideal for dealer-level admin and service”, although we can definitely imagine some customers being spooked by this futuristic approach to selling cars.

On the other hand, given the number of complaints car dealers have traditionally received about customer service, maybe a new generation of sales robot could provide a reassuring level of knowledge and efficiency that customers will appreciate.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car…