The true environmental impact of electric cars is hotly debated and riddled with misinformation. So electric car maker Polestar is opening up to reveal the individual carbon impact for its three models: the Polestar 2 saloon and Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 SUVs.

Publishing its 2024 sustainability report audited by Deloitte AB, Polestar is revealing the equivalent carbon emissions of sourcing, manufacturing and shipping every car it builds, as well as scrutinising the origin of some materials it uses.

The headline news is that, since it began auditing its sourcing and manufacturing process in 2020, Polestar has driven down the greenhouse gas emissions per vehicle sold by 24.7 per cent. How?

Polestar head of sustainability Fredrika Klarén says it all began by doing a thorough assessment of the initial Polestar 2’s production, which back then totalled the equivalent of 26.1 tonnes of CO2 in its ‘cradle-to-factory gate’ figure.

“We learned where the emissions were coming from, and the bulk of it obviously came from the car’s production and the steel, aluminium and the batteries,” she told Auto Express.

“So we’ve been working annually to secure aluminium from green smelters, renewable electricity into [manufacturing] the battery, anode and cathode production, and securing renewable electricity in our plants. All of this has led us to the point where we could deliver the Polestar 4 with our lowest carbon footprint to date.”