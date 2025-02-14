Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio spy shots show SUV will be bigger and sportier than ever

The Next generation of Alfa’s flagship SUV has been seen out on test

By:Ellis Hyde
21 Mar 2025
Alfa Romeo Stelvio (camouflaged) - front action6

This is our first official look at the all-new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, as the brand’s flagship SUV gets in shape for its world debut towards the end of this year.

As before, the Italian model will take the fight to the BMW X3 and Audi Q5 – but it’s also set to challenge the latest wave of premium electric SUVs, because for the first time there will be an EV version. 

The second-generation Stelvio is currently being assessed in extreme weather conditions, including minus 30 degree temperatures in northern Sweden. And an even more daunting test is still to come, because Alfa will soon subject it to more than 1,500 hours on various tracks, including the company’s famous Balocco proving ground in Italy.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Based on these first pictures, the new Stelvio will be considerably longer than its predecessor and have an even more rakish roofline, without crossing into full coupé-SUV territory. Up front, Alfa Romeo’s iconic ‘Scudetto’ grille will feature, in between what looks to be long daytime running lights, with a complex signature, that wrap around the car’s nose and nearly onto the front wings.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio (camouflaged) - side action6

This will be the third Alfa SUV in as many years, but unlike the Tonale and Junior, which both run on older, less sophisticated underpinnings, the Stelvio will take advantage of the Stellantis Group’s very latest STLA Large platform, allowing for a far more ambitious package as a result, including the choice of hybrid or pure-electric powertrains. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The brand’s head of marketing and communication, Cristiano Fiorio, is also promising the new Stelvio will be able to go toe-to-toe with rivals when it comes to technology. He told us: “I feel that sometimes we might perceive that there was still a gap on technology, on ADAS and on some other things [in the outgoing Stelvio and Giulia]. 

“But I think that these two new products fill any gap that there was with our competitors, so we are ready to play the game with all our weapons.”

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio design

As this is an Alfa Romeo, the Stelvio’s design will be of utmost importance – and the company knows it. Design boss Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos told Auto Express earlier this year: “We are lucky in Alfa Romeo that the design is super-important, and so this is something that we can win. That’s because our company sells cars that people choose because of design.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

As Mesonero-Romanos pointed out, designing a car with an electric powertrain isn’t straightforward, with new packaging requirements presenting fresh challenges. “Some people think that because we don’t have air intakes or combustion engines that we have free rein,” he said. “This is not true. We have even more constraints than IC [internal-combustion] cars.”

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

As our exclusive images here show, the new Stelvio will take inspiration from some of Alfa’s more eccentric previous models, without being an obvious retro pastiche. One such car is the iconic SZ coupé from the Nineties, which was known as ‘Il Mostro’ (The Monster) because of its awkward proportions. 

Alfa Romeo Stelvio design render - front6

Mesonero-Romanos added: “The SZ is inspiring because of its character and its brutality, not its beauty. This is very inspiring to us. There are so many influences from lots of Alfa Romeos, but the challenge is to choose the right ones, in the right car and at the right moment, but not to be too retro.”

Power of choice for customers

STLA Large is a ‘multi-energy’ platform, meaning it’s been designed to accommodate both internal-combustion engines and pure-electric powertrains. Originally, the new Stelvio – and the next Giulia saloon due in 2026 that will use the same architecture – were set to be EV-only. However Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili has now confirmed hybridised petrol engines will also be available in both. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Speaking to Auto Express following this announcement, Alfa Romeo product manager Mario Lamagna told us: “Since the beginning, the new Stelvio and Giulia have been conceived and developed with a multi-energy platform, so we had in the plans the flexibility. Until 2035, flexibility is key in the automotive world and we want the customers to choose.”

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

In regards to the electric Stelvio, which is likely to be called the Stelvio Elettrica and will be arriving first, the STLA Large platform can support battery sizes between 85kWh and 115kWh, single or dual-motor set-ups, and either a 400V or 800V electrical system. The latter allows for ultra-rapid charging speeds, and with the largest battery possible fitted, we could see up to 485 miles of range.

New Stelvio Quadrifoglio is coming

It’s currently unclear which engines will be used in the new Stelvio, or what level of hybrid assistance they’ll get. However we’re pleased to report that the new high-performance Stelvio Quadrifoglio will also be available with petrol power, and we suspect will continue to use a V6 engine like the current, highly praised model.

Head of marketing and communication, Cristiano Fiorio, told us the brand was listening to customer demand but also added: “Personally, I do not see a Quadrifoglio EV. I see a Quadrifoglio which has the sound of a real engine.” He added: “Quadrifoglio to me, to us, should be something with a roar.”

Alfa Romeo had been planning a Stelvio Quadrifoglio EV, with up to 1,000bhp and a 0-62mph time of around two seconds, that could still be offered alongside the petrol model. While this version would deliver a huge jump in power and performance, there would be a substantial weight penalty from the battery-electric powertrain. 

Latest Alfa Romeo Stelvio deals

Come and join our WhatsApp Channel for the latest car news and reviews...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Audi TT back from the dead! Icon set to return as electric sports car
Audi TT design render (watermarked)

Audi TT back from the dead! Icon set to return as electric sports car

Iconic coupe could be resurrected for the electric era, and this is what it could look like
News
21 Mar 2025
"Car design today is too aggressive": McLaren F1's designer weighs-in on the modern auto aesthetic
McLaren F1 front static

"Car design today is too aggressive": McLaren F1's designer weighs-in on the modern auto aesthetic

Peter Stevens expresses his disenchantment with modern car design, telling Auto Express the way a car looks will become “all the more important” with …
News
19 Mar 2025
Hot new car products: the latest and greatest kit for your car
Osram Night Breaker 220

Hot new car products: the latest and greatest kit for your car

The latest additions to the world of automotive products from floor mats to dash cams...
Product reviews
14 Mar 2025
Kia has grown into a firm UK favourite, and it’s showing no sign of slowing down
Opinion - Kia Success

Kia has grown into a firm UK favourite, and it’s showing no sign of slowing down

Paul Barker explains why the Korean brand is managing to win the hearts of so many British buyers
Opinion
5 Mar 2025

Most Popular

Audi TT back from the dead! Icon set to return as electric sports car
Audi TT design render (watermarked)

Audi TT back from the dead! Icon set to return as electric sports car

Iconic coupe could be resurrected for the electric era, and this is what it could look like
News
21 Mar 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Roomy Renault Scenic EV at the best price we've seen
Renault Scenic UK - front

Car Deal of the Day: Roomy Renault Scenic EV at the best price we've seen

The Scenic of the 2020s is an excellent electric family SUV. It’s our Deal of the Day for 18 March.
News
18 Mar 2025
Skoda Elroq review
Skoda Elroq - front

Skoda Elroq review

The Skoda Elroq is even more appealing than the bigger Skoda Enyaq, and just as brilliant
In-depth reviews
18 Mar 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content