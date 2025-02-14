New Alfa Romeo Stelvio spy shots show SUV will be bigger and sportier than ever

This is our first official look at the all-new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, as the brand’s flagship SUV gets in shape for its world debut towards the end of this year.

As before, the Italian model will take the fight to the BMW X3 and Audi Q5 – but it’s also set to challenge the latest wave of premium electric SUVs, because for the first time there will be an EV version.

The second-generation Stelvio is currently being assessed in extreme weather conditions, including minus 30 degree temperatures in northern Sweden. And an even more daunting test is still to come, because Alfa will soon subject it to more than 1,500 hours on various tracks, including the company’s famous Balocco proving ground in Italy.

Based on these first pictures, the new Stelvio will be considerably longer than its predecessor and have an even more rakish roofline, without crossing into full coupé-SUV territory. Up front, Alfa Romeo’s iconic ‘Scudetto’ grille will feature, in between what looks to be long daytime running lights, with a complex signature, that wrap around the car’s nose and nearly onto the front wings.

This will be the third Alfa SUV in as many years, but unlike the Tonale and Junior, which both run on older, less sophisticated underpinnings, the Stelvio will take advantage of the Stellantis Group’s very latest STLA Large platform, allowing for a far more ambitious package as a result, including the choice of hybrid or pure-electric powertrains.