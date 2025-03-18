Audi TT back from the dead! Icon set to return as electric sports car

Think the Audi TT is dead? Think again. The 1990s coupe that put Audi design on the map was an inspiration to Massimo Frascella, Audi’s new chief creative officer, and “the icon” – and sports cars – are very much part of Audi’s future.

“The TT is an icon,” said Audi CEO Gernot Döllner, responding to a question from Auto Express. “I discussed that car so much with Massimo Frascella: it was an inspirational car for his whole career,” he told us.

Back in the nineties, Frascella was working at the famous Giugiaro car design studio in Italy and was desperate to see the brilliant Bauhaus baby coupe in the flesh. “When the TT was launched in Italy, Massimo took a day off and went to the Audi dealer in Milano,” said Döllner. “He sat down in the showroom for one day and just looked at the car.

“What’s absolutely fantastic is that somehow he seems to have always had Audi in his mind, and now is the time to let Audi out of Massimo Frascella,” said the CEO.

The third-generation TT went out of production in 2023, but the rumour mill has been whirling with rumours about its rapid revival. Auto Express has previously reported that Audi was planning a new and potentially different TT – and the Audi boss’s comments suggest that a resurrection could be a high priority.

Western car makers are doubling down on their heritage as a weapon in the battle with start-up Chinese car companies rich in cutting edge technology but have a history as minimalist as Frascella’s design philosophy. Could that mean Audi revives badges such as the TT’s?