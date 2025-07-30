Cheap electric cars are more appealing than ever

We had a fascinating day recently, driving half a dozen of the cheapest electric cars around and covering plenty of miles to see how far these baby EVs can go on a charge in the real world.

The six were split into distinct groups. The two most affordable cars feel very obviously cheap inside. I don’t think I’d want to cover big miles in the Leapmotor T03 or Dacia Spring, but they are capable, low-cost options for an urban runaround second car that’ll cost pennies to run.

When I checked Auto Express’s marketplace, you could get a Spring for under £11,500, or £143 a month, or the Leapmotor T03 for less than £14,500. I’m not sure either will emerge from the Government’s Electric Car Grant chaos with anything more off, but that still puts them among the cheapest cars you can buy.

The other four cars feel notably more grown up and complete. The BYD Dolphin Surf, Fiat Grande Panda, Hyundai Inster and Renault 5 are all compelling options that, if you can charge at home and don’t frequently cover big distances, have plenty of appeal. The Panda and 5 in particular have bags of character, whereas the Inster is a different, more sensible car that prioritises impressive cabin space (a well documented weakness of the Renault) over style.