Opinion

The summer sunshine can be a big help when buying a used car

Shane Wilkinson explains why a dry and sunny day can be particularly useful when inspecting a potential buy

By:Shane Wilkinson
24 Jul 2025
Opinion - car paint in the sunshine

Barbecues, pub gardens, beaches… the list of wonderful things that the sunshine brings is almost endless. We all love a bright summer’s day, but did you know that this weather can also be a huge help when inspecting a car’s bodywork?

While it’s entirely reasonable to expect a few minor flaws on a used car (particularly an older example or one with high mileage) nobody wants to hand over their hard-earned cash only to discover a bunch of previously hidden scratches, dents and chips on their new pride and joy.

A car’s paintwork can be a fickle thing; look at it in a certain light, on a rainy day or even from a particular angle and it can appear to be immaculate. However, change even just one of these factors ever so slightly and it can suddenly transform into a sea of scuffs, gouges and peeling or mismatched panels and poor-quality accident repairs.

She’ll be after my blood for sharing this, but this happened not long ago with my girlfriend’s Peugeot 108. Its Laser Red paintwork looks flawless at first glance, but a recent sunny day revealed a horrifying number of swirls and imperfections that were pretty well hidden in plain sight. Rest assured, though, this is being corrected.

The point is, a car that’s sitting in the sunlight is far more likely to reveal its secrets than one in the shadows. Obviously it’s not 100 per cent guaranteed, but the odds of you spotting a potential dealbreaker will be vastly increased. And if you want a truly thorough inspection, ask a professional.

Of course not every used car has iffy paintwork. In fact, most reputable sellers will work hard to correct any major defects before putting any car on sale. However, caution can potentially save you serious money and despair, so there’s no harm in waiting for a sunny day before getting up close and personal with a potential new car.

If you do find a hidden cosmetic issue that you’re not happy with, it might simply be a case of the seller not knowing it was there. You can always walk away but, in some cases, it may be worth giving them the benefit of the doubt and either working out a price reduction or having them carry out the necessary repairs prior to purchase.

Once again, though, it’d be frankly ridiculous to expect a used car to be in tip-top showroom condition. Common sense applies here, so be sure to set your expectations to reasonable levels based on the car’s age, mileage and price.

Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

