The summer sunshine can be a big help when buying a used car

Barbecues, pub gardens, beaches… the list of wonderful things that the sunshine brings is almost endless. We all love a bright summer’s day, but did you know that this weather can also be a huge help when inspecting a car’s bodywork?

While it’s entirely reasonable to expect a few minor flaws on a used car (particularly an older example or one with high mileage) nobody wants to hand over their hard-earned cash only to discover a bunch of previously hidden scratches, dents and chips on their new pride and joy.

A car’s paintwork can be a fickle thing; look at it in a certain light, on a rainy day or even from a particular angle and it can appear to be immaculate. However, change even just one of these factors ever so slightly and it can suddenly transform into a sea of scuffs, gouges and peeling or mismatched panels and poor-quality accident repairs.

She’ll be after my blood for sharing this, but this happened not long ago with my girlfriend’s Peugeot 108. Its Laser Red paintwork looks flawless at first glance, but a recent sunny day revealed a horrifying number of swirls and imperfections that were pretty well hidden in plain sight. Rest assured, though, this is being corrected.