Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

Buying a left-hand drive car in the UK? It's not as silly as it sounds

Alastair Crooks gives his expert insight on what to do if you’re considering buying a left-hand-drive car in the UK

By:Alastair Crooks
7 Jul 2025
Opinion - left-hand-drive cars

Driving a left-hand-drive (LHD) car might seem daunting for some of us – especially in the UK – but there are lots of reasons why it might be worth considering putting one on your shopping list. 

If you’re doing so, then there’s a high possibility you’re after a vehicle that wasn’t made in right-hand drive in the first place. And these kinds of sought-after, enthusiast models – whether they’re American muscle cars, European exotics or something more niche – are likely to be more expensive to buy than right-hand-drive alternatives that are officially sold in the UK. That’s not only because of the vehicles’ inherent rarity, but also due to the expense associated with bringing them here in the first place.  

Advertisement - Article continues below

Importing a car to the UK can be costly, so avoiding this can work in your favour. If you do import a car yourself, you’ll need to make sure it has been registered with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA). You’ll also need a certificate for Individual Vehicle Approval if the car originated from outside Europe, or a European Certificate of Conformity if it came from Europe. There are also import taxes to bear in mind, and some insurance companies will charge more to cover left-hand-drive models.

But LHD cars can be budget-friendly, with prices often depending on their location, because certain areas of the UK have higher volumes of left-hookers than others. Rural zones tend not to have as high a proportion, but you’ll find more in cities like London or Birmingham. It’s also worth checking areas around large US air bases such RAF Lakenheath, because stationed US service people often bring their beloved rides along with them – typically American marques, as you’d expect. These cars will have likely been brought over on ‘concession’ tax rates, so ensure the proper documentation is available when transferring ownership.  

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

If you find a LHD car you like, you should know that many garages may struggle to source parts – so contact specialists before you buy. After this, make sure the vehicle is roadworthy. Because it’s now driving on the other side of the road, you’ll have to ensure the headlights don’t dazzle drivers; if necessary, get some corrective stickers. 

You’ll also have to convert the speedometer and odometer from kilometres per hour and kilometres to miles per hour and miles. Most modern cars will be able to do this via the infotainment menus, but older cars may need their clocks physically changed. 

Anyone with a UK driver’s licence can drive a LHD car in the UK, but you’ll be sitting on the nearside of the road, so you’ll have to allow space for oncoming cars – and overtaking, when visibility won’t be as good. Things are more complicated if it’s a manual car, because you’ll have to get used to shifting gear with your right hand instead of your left – but at least the gearbox and pedal layout will be the same. 

Now you can buy a car through our network of top dealers around the UK. Search for the latest deals…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Hot new car products: the latest and greatest kit for your car
Osram Night Breaker 220

Hot new car products: the latest and greatest kit for your car

The latest additions to the world of automotive products from floor mats to dash cams...
Product reviews
4 Jul 2025
New Polestar 7: UK arrival confirmed for mid-size but upmarket SUV
Polestar 7 render (watermarked) - front

New Polestar 7: UK arrival confirmed for mid-size but upmarket SUV

The Polestar 7 will use Volvo’s next-generation EV platform and technology, while our exclusive image shows what the compact SUV could look like
News
3 Jul 2025
Illegal car meets and the police battle against anti-social driving
Auto Express consumer reporter Tom Jervis talking to PC Mark Jones outside Wilmslow police station

Illegal car meets and the police battle against anti-social driving

Anti-social driving is an ongoing issue, so we spent the day with Cheshire Constabulary to find out how they're tackling it
Features
30 Jun 2025
Your dream car colour could actually be a financial nightmare
Opinion - car colour cost

Your dream car colour could actually be a financial nightmare

Paul Barker ponders the price of paint, and how mica and metallic mark-ups are leaving car buyers in the shade over the true cost
Opinion
26 Jun 2025

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: MG ZS gives a big SUV feel for a miniscule £194 a month
MG ZS - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: MG ZS gives a big SUV feel for a miniscule £194 a month

The MG ZS is an easy car to like and live with. It’s our Deal of the Day for 3 July
News
3 Jul 2025
New Volvo XC60 2025 facelift review: big-selling SUV gets a new lease of life
Volvo XC60 facelift - front tracking

New Volvo XC60 2025 facelift review: big-selling SUV gets a new lease of life

This refreshed Swedish SUV focuses on familiar areas of strength to take on BMW and Audi
Road tests
4 Jul 2025
Tesla UK sales rebound with one in four new cars now an EV
Tesla Model Y - front cornering

Tesla UK sales rebound with one in four new cars now an EV

EV sales have leapt up in the first half of 2025, although numbers remain behind Government targets
News
4 Jul 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content