Buying a left-hand drive car in the UK? It's not as silly as it sounds
Alastair Crooks gives his expert insight on what to do if you’re considering buying a left-hand-drive car in the UK
Driving a left-hand-drive (LHD) car might seem daunting for some of us – especially in the UK – but there are lots of reasons why it might be worth considering putting one on your shopping list.
If you’re doing so, then there’s a high possibility you’re after a vehicle that wasn’t made in right-hand drive in the first place. And these kinds of sought-after, enthusiast models – whether they’re American muscle cars, European exotics or something more niche – are likely to be more expensive to buy than right-hand-drive alternatives that are officially sold in the UK. That’s not only because of the vehicles’ inherent rarity, but also due to the expense associated with bringing them here in the first place.
Importing a car to the UK can be costly, so avoiding this can work in your favour. If you do import a car yourself, you’ll need to make sure it has been registered with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA). You’ll also need a certificate for Individual Vehicle Approval if the car originated from outside Europe, or a European Certificate of Conformity if it came from Europe. There are also import taxes to bear in mind, and some insurance companies will charge more to cover left-hand-drive models.
But LHD cars can be budget-friendly, with prices often depending on their location, because certain areas of the UK have higher volumes of left-hookers than others. Rural zones tend not to have as high a proportion, but you’ll find more in cities like London or Birmingham. It’s also worth checking areas around large US air bases such RAF Lakenheath, because stationed US service people often bring their beloved rides along with them – typically American marques, as you’d expect. These cars will have likely been brought over on ‘concession’ tax rates, so ensure the proper documentation is available when transferring ownership.
If you find a LHD car you like, you should know that many garages may struggle to source parts – so contact specialists before you buy. After this, make sure the vehicle is roadworthy. Because it’s now driving on the other side of the road, you’ll have to ensure the headlights don’t dazzle drivers; if necessary, get some corrective stickers.
You’ll also have to convert the speedometer and odometer from kilometres per hour and kilometres to miles per hour and miles. Most modern cars will be able to do this via the infotainment menus, but older cars may need their clocks physically changed.
Anyone with a UK driver’s licence can drive a LHD car in the UK, but you’ll be sitting on the nearside of the road, so you’ll have to allow space for oncoming cars – and overtaking, when visibility won’t be as good. Things are more complicated if it’s a manual car, because you’ll have to get used to shifting gear with your right hand instead of your left – but at least the gearbox and pedal layout will be the same.
