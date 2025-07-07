Buying a left-hand drive car in the UK? It's not as silly as it sounds

Driving a left-hand-drive (LHD) car might seem daunting for some of us – especially in the UK – but there are lots of reasons why it might be worth considering putting one on your shopping list.

If you’re doing so, then there’s a high possibility you’re after a vehicle that wasn’t made in right-hand drive in the first place. And these kinds of sought-after, enthusiast models – whether they’re American muscle cars, European exotics or something more niche – are likely to be more expensive to buy than right-hand-drive alternatives that are officially sold in the UK. That’s not only because of the vehicles’ inherent rarity, but also due to the expense associated with bringing them here in the first place.

Importing a car to the UK can be costly, so avoiding this can work in your favour. If you do import a car yourself, you’ll need to make sure it has been registered with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA). You’ll also need a certificate for Individual Vehicle Approval if the car originated from outside Europe, or a European Certificate of Conformity if it came from Europe. There are also import taxes to bear in mind, and some insurance companies will charge more to cover left-hand-drive models.

But LHD cars can be budget-friendly, with prices often depending on their location, because certain areas of the UK have higher volumes of left-hookers than others. Rural zones tend not to have as high a proportion, but you’ll find more in cities like London or Birmingham. It’s also worth checking areas around large US air bases such RAF Lakenheath, because stationed US service people often bring their beloved rides along with them – typically American marques, as you’d expect. These cars will have likely been brought over on ‘concession’ tax rates, so ensure the proper documentation is available when transferring ownership.