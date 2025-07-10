Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Opinion

Bose, Bowers & Wilkins or Burmester? A great car audio system is worth paying for

Jordan Katsianis considers why manufacturers turn to high-end specialists to make great-sounding bespoke audio systems for their cars

By:Jordan Katsianis
10 Jul 2025
Opinion - car audio

For a firm to be considered premium these days, a top-tier ‘branded’ stereo is a non-negotiable element in its cars. But what many of us don’t know is the amount of investment and development that goes into these systems, which have transformed a humble radio into an aural extravaganza. 

A car is a terrible place to start designing a sound experience, because the road noise, vibration and harshness – NVH in industry terminology – generate a colossal amount of white noise for the system to overcome. This changes, too, depending on the speed or road surface. And inside the cabin, the soundwaves bounce in all directions off the hard materials, such as glass and plastic. 

A recent drive in a Porsche 911 GT3 proved this point, with the huge tyres and thin glass generating too much noise for the standard audio system to overcome at a motorway cruise – and that’s on a car with a base price in excess of £130,000. 

It’s no surprise, then, that many marques have turned to audio firms to help develop more powerful optional systems – each of which represent millions of pounds in investment and over the years have turned into a proper audiophile experience.Porsche works with two HiFi specialists to create high-end set-ups for its cars, giving customers three choices, including the firm’s own base system. On a £103,000 911 Carrera you can specify as an option either a £1,269 12-speaker BOSE Surround Sound package, or a 13-speaker Burmester High-End Surround Sound system for £4,020. 

What’s the difference between the two? Aside from the extra speaker, Burmester’s system also has a collated wattage upgrade to 915W from the BOSE’s 570W. Can you hear the difference? Yes, most definitely.

But things go into space from here, because certain car brands are becoming known specifically for their audio systems, which have all the technology and quality of the world’s best home HiFi products. 

The Bowers & Wilkins set-up in the Polestar 3 SUV is only available when bundled into a combined £7,300 worth of option packages, but offers sound quality comparable to a top-tier home system. Bowers & Wilkins will sell you a pair of speakers for £90k without a car attached, making the Polestar feel like a bargain. 

So if you’re speccing a new car and baulk at the cost of an optional high-end stereo, remember it’s rarely a hollow upgrade and, for a connoisseur, possibly is worth more than the price of admission. 

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

