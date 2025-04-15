New 2025 Audi A6 saloon follows rakish Avant with more conservative design

This is the brand new Audi A6 saloon, which is set to join its rakish A6 Avant sibling on showroom floors in the coming months. Destined to take on traditional rivals such as the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E Class, it’ll come with a range of petrol and diesel engines at launch, with a series of plug-in hybrids and a high-performance S6 set to follow.

There will not be any fully electric variants, though, with this part of the market set to be covered by the A6 e-tron which is already on sale.

As our pictures show, the new A6 saloon ushers in an all-new body, which has been designed to be a little more conservative than its streamlined Avant sibling. It’s still pretty efficient in terms of aerodynamics, though, as the German firm is quoting a very impressive drag coefficient of just 0.23 Cd – equal to that of super slippery electric cars such as the original Tesla Model 3 or Volkswagen ID.7.

This will help the A6 achieve some impressive fuel economy figures which, in the diesel-engined models particularly, will be of critical importance.

Audi A6 design

Up front, the design is dominated by a large grille opening and sleek LED headlights on either side. The body, meanwhile, is less fussy than that of the previous-generation model, with the focus clearly on creating the impression of volume rather than svelte lines. This is evident thanks to bulkier wheelarches, and a relative lack of creases.