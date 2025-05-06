New Audi A6 e-hybrid quattro revealed with 362bhp and up to 65 miles of electric range

For most potential buyers, more important than straight-line speed will be the A6 e-hybrid quattro’s charging ability. The electric motor, which is integrated into a seven-speed automatic gearbox, is powered by a 25.9kWh battery (around 45 per cent larger than that of the old A6 PHEV). Audi claims the battery can accommodate a recharge rate of 11kW for a 2.5-hour zero to 100 per cent top-up. That’s not as quick as the 55kW rate the Mercedes E-Class plug-in hybrid allows, although most users are likely to charge at home, where rates are cheaper and time isn’t such a factor.

If you don’t fancy plugging the A6 in, Audi has also improved the efficiency of the brake regeneration system. There are three different brake regen settings operated via the steering wheel paddles, and automatic recuperation is also available. This essentially means the A6 e-hybrid quattro can analyse data from set routes in the sat-nav and set brake regeneration for specific areas such as hills and corners, and even for designated speed limits.

Aside from the zero-emissions A6 e-tron, the A6 e-hybrid quattro emits the least CO2 of any model in the range, with the 295bhp version putting out 48g/km and the 362bhp version 51g/km. Claimed fuel efficiency stands at 128.4mpg combined for the more powerful model, with the lesser-powered one returning 134.5mpg.

UK pricing for the A6 e-hybrid quattro hasn’t been revealed just yet, but in Germany it starts from 65,800 euros (roughly £56,000) for the 295bhp saloon, up to 77,550 euros (broadly £66,000) for the more powerful Avant.

We expect a modest increase over the petrol and diesel A6s however, because not only is the A6 e-hybrid quattro more potent and comes with all-wheel drive, it is better-equipped too, starting out in S line guise rather than the entry Sport trim.

In 362bhp form, the A6 e-hybrid quattro S line gets a sporty body kit with larger air intakes in the front bumper, black exterior accents, sports suspension, a 20mm lower ride height, 19-inch wheels, red brake calipers, sportier seats with extra bolstering and a three-spoke sports steering wheel.

Audi hasn’t revealed boot space figures for the A6 e-hybrid quattro just yet, although potential buyers will hope it doesn’t impact on the Avant’s already average 503-litre capacity.

