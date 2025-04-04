Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Audi Q2 e-tron: popular small SUV is set to go electric

The combustion-powered Q2 is on its way out, so here’s everything you need to know about its fully electric replacement

By:Shane Wilkinson
22 May 2025
Audi Q2 render (Avarvarii)

Avarvarii

The Audi Q2 has been a strong seller since the first model arrived in 2016, but regardless of its success over two generations, the curtain will soon fall on this premium, combustion-powered small SUV. However, as the brand takes another step towards electrification, a new entry-level electric SUV – which is likely to be called the Audi Q2 e-tron – is set to take the outgoing car’s place.

Slotting in below the Q4 e-tron, the incoming model will target a starting price of £35,000, placing it squarely in the sights of existing rivals such as the Volvo EX30 and Alfa Romeo Junior. It also means a future for small Audis is back on the cards, after the firm announced that the production of the petrol-powered A1 and Q2 would end this year.

Audi chief executive Gernot Döllner told us: “We won’t step out of these segments; we will end production of the A1 and Q2, and there will be no successor to the A1, but we will see a car that will enter production next year that is our entry BEV model,” confirming plans for the new baby electric SUV. 

When will the Audi Q2 e-tron arrive?

We expect the new Q2 e-tron to be revealed in the second half of 2026 with sales starting in early 2027. If this is the case, the model will arrive too soon to take advantage of Volkswagen Group’s new Scalable Systems Platform (SSP).

Instead, Audi will use the same MEB (Modular Electric Drive) underpinnings as a broad range of current EVs across the Volkswagen, Cupra and Skoda brands, most recently deployed on the Czech firm’s Elroq SUV. This is also the base for Audi’s larger Q4 e-tron, and is used by Ford on the Capri and Explorer, too. 

New Audi Q2 e-tron design

Although insiders say the firm’s new design boss Massimo Frascella has joined early enough to influence the upcoming car’s looks, following his switch from Jaguar Land Rover last year, the Q2 e-tron is likely to stick closely to the recognisable Audi family face, as you can see from our exclusive image that previews how it could look. Frascella’s first big statement about Audi’s design future will be revealed in September with a concept set to hint at a new TT

The new Q2 e-tron is likely to be around 100mm shorter and a little bit lower than its Q4 e-tron SUV sibling. Boot space will also be down on the bigger car’s 520-litre maximum capacity. 

New Audi Q2 e-tron battery and range

Reflecting the Q4 e-tron’s powertrain line-up, the entry cars are likely to get a 201bhp motor and smaller 63kWh battery, although the newest addition to the line-up is likely to launch with a 282bhp motor and a larger 82kWh battery, which should see it offer an official range figure in excess of 350 miles. 

The Q2 e-tron is also set to come with quattro four-wheel drive and a higher level of tech than its family peers.

Will Audi launch any other new small cars?

Speaking to Auto Express, new Audi UK boss Jose Miguel Aparicio was enthusiastic about the prospect of a smaller EV. “If I had one request, especially for the UK market, I think we need an EV below the Q4 e-tron,” he said. “That is something that would complement our product range, and would be on my letter to Santa.”

Audi is trying to shift its brand upmarket, and chase profit and quality of business over outright quantity, which has led to the demise of the A1 and Q2 models. Although they ranked consistently among the brand’s top four sellers in the UK, smaller cars don’t sell well in the USA or China, two major Audi markets. Globally, the Q7 outsells the A1, and Audi makes significantly more money per vehicle on the large SUV

But that means Europe will have a key role to play in ensuring the new smaller model’s success, especially because the UK outranks Audi’s home market in Germany when it comes to the brand’s electric vehicle sales. 

The all-new SSP architecture currently under development is likely to underpin the next EV in Audi’s plans, with an A3-sized electric car said to be under development. SSP will also be the base for the replacement for the Volkswagen ID.3, tentatively called ID.Golf, as well as Skoda’s planned entry into the family car market with an Octavia-sized EV. But those cars are still at least a couple of years away.

Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

