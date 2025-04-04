The Audi Q2 has been a strong seller since the first model arrived in 2016, but regardless of its success over two generations, the curtain will soon fall on this premium, combustion-powered small SUV. However, as the brand takes another step towards electrification, a new entry-level electric SUV – which is likely to be called the Audi Q2 e-tron – is set to take the outgoing car’s place.

Slotting in below the Q4 e-tron, the incoming model will target a starting price of £35,000, placing it squarely in the sights of existing rivals such as the Volvo EX30 and Alfa Romeo Junior. It also means a future for small Audis is back on the cards, after the firm announced that the production of the petrol-powered A1 and Q2 would end this year.

Audi chief executive Gernot Döllner told us: “We won’t step out of these segments; we will end production of the A1 and Q2, and there will be no successor to the A1, but we will see a car that will enter production next year that is our entry BEV model,” confirming plans for the new baby electric SUV.

When will the Audi Q2 e-tron arrive?

We expect the new Q2 e-tron to be revealed in the second half of 2026 with sales starting in early 2027. If this is the case, the model will arrive too soon to take advantage of Volkswagen Group’s new Scalable Systems Platform (SSP).