New Volkswagen ID. Golf to take iconic name into EV era

Rumours have been circulating of an electric Volkswagen ID. Golf for some time now, with the maker set to mix old and new in an all-electric take on its evergreen family car. But in a new twist, it turns out the Golf will also live on as a hybrid, the electric and hybrid versions looking ostensibly similar, but sitting on different platforms.

It was previously thought that the current Golf Mk8.5 would be the last to feature a combustion engine. But at the recent 2024 Paris Motor Show, Martin Sander, board member for sales, marketing and aftersales at Volkswagen Passenger Cars, told Auto Express: “As long as we see customers demanding vehicles with a combustion engine, we will offer that.”

This builds on comments made by company boss Thomas Schäfer, who previously told us that both the ID. and Golf names would continue. “Both have a reason to stay,” he said. “ID. is already a really well known logo for electrification. We created it, and the connection of Volkswagen and ID. works; there’s no need to cancel it or redo it.

“Secondly, we have iconic brand names like Golf and GTI. You’d be crazy to let them die,” he said. “At the moment we’re working out our future line-up and naming logic. We will probably stick with ID. – but at the same time iconic models will also carry their name, like we have with the ID. Buzz. It works.”