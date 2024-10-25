New Volkswagen ID. Golf to take iconic name into EV era
VW will merge old and new with its future line-up of ID-badged family cars, but petrol versions will be offered too
Rumours have been circulating of an electric Volkswagen ID. Golf for some time now, with the maker set to mix old and new in an all-electric take on its evergreen family car. But in a new twist, it turns out the Golf will also live on as a hybrid, the electric and hybrid versions looking ostensibly similar, but sitting on different platforms.
It was previously thought that the current Golf Mk8.5 would be the last to feature a combustion engine. But at the recent 2024 Paris Motor Show, Martin Sander, board member for sales, marketing and aftersales at Volkswagen Passenger Cars, told Auto Express: “As long as we see customers demanding vehicles with a combustion engine, we will offer that.”
This builds on comments made by company boss Thomas Schäfer, who previously told us that both the ID. and Golf names would continue. “Both have a reason to stay,” he said. “ID. is already a really well known logo for electrification. We created it, and the connection of Volkswagen and ID. works; there’s no need to cancel it or redo it.
“Secondly, we have iconic brand names like Golf and GTI. You’d be crazy to let them die,” he said. “At the moment we’re working out our future line-up and naming logic. We will probably stick with ID. – but at the same time iconic models will also carry their name, like we have with the ID. Buzz. It works.”
Asked whether this means Volkswagen could potentially have a vehicle called ID. Golf, Schäfer replied, “We might.”
He added that the Polo supermini is less likely to continue than its larger stablemate. “[The Polo] is pretty iconic,” Schäfer said. “But is it iconic enough to carry on? That’s not clear yet. Golf is definitely one we’ll keep – there’s no way we’d let that go.”
ID. Golf exclusive images
Our exclusive images show how VW could take the acknowledged Golf styling cues – in particular, its sharply angled rear hatchback and thick C-pillars – and transform them for the EV age. The car will, in effect, replace the ID.3, merging familiar styling with a cutting-edge electric powertrain.
Then, as mentioned, an all but identical petrol-electric hybrid version of the Golf will launch in tandem, offering customers extensive powertrain choice towards the end of the decade and beyond. This version, we expect, will use a development of the current Golf’s MQB architecture.
Electric VW Golf platform details
The EV meanwhile, could go one of two ways. VW was planning to integrate learnings from the ID.3’s MEB platform with those of the more expensive PPE platform – into a single chassis and battery set-up called SSP.
But whispers suggest that VW is also preparing to extend the life of MEB by investing around 1.3 billion Euros (£1.1bn) to allow the platform to accept the firm’s forthcoming ‘unified battery cells’ and charge more quickly, at more than 200kW. These elements would deliver cost savings for VW, at the same time as improving the ID. models’ competitiveness against key rivals.
Either way, VW’s approach is not dissimilar to what MINI has done with the latest petrol and electric Cooper hatchback. Two different platforms adorned by a single top hat – with only minor visual differences to things like the lights or door handles.
With battery tech progressing at such a rate, we’d expect to see even basic ID. Golfs claiming a solid 300 miles of range. Top-spec models will get the brand’s latest tech and biggest battery, possibly capable of surpassing 450 miles on a charge.
GTI or GTX for hot versions?
Elsewhere, Schäfer has hinted that the GTI name will be reused on a range of EVs, possibly at the expense of the still-new GTX badge. “The discussion we’re having now is to get the electric vehicles into performance and then carry the GTI name forward,” he said. “GTX was an idea on the way to electrification; we came up with a different name. In future, whether we’ll need this or not, we’ll see. But GTI is so strong.”
Given the fact that the Golf Mk8.5 has only been on sale a matter of months, it’s likely to still be a couple of years before its Mk9 successor breaks cover. Assuming the outgoing Golf and ID.3 are killed off in quick succession, we’d expect the electric ID. Golf to follow soon after (if not before) to ensure a seamless transition from one EV to the next.
