Volkswagen Golf to live on with ICE and EV options

The next-generation Volkswagen Golf could be offered with a choice of petrol, hybrid and fully electric powertrains, with a single body disguising a pair of platforms – much like the latest MINI Cooper.

Speaking from the Paris Motor Show, Martin Sander, board member for sales, marketing and aftersales at Volkswagen Passenger Cars, told Auto Express the company wanted to build on its ID electric car brand, rather than simply returning to household names for future models like Polo and Golf.

“ID is a really strong brand,” Sander told us. “There is an ID community; ID drivers meet up once a year at Lake Como. This shows that ID in itself is becoming a strong brand – we need to think very, very carefully about whether we want to ditch that.

“The future of individual mobility will be electric – whether that is 2030 or 2035, the future will be electric. So if we want to be market leaders in the future, we will have to have a strong name that reflects this ambition of us being number one,” he said.

But Sander hinted that as well as building on its ID brand, the firm wouldn’t ignore the fact that electric car demand was softening across Europe – suggesting that it’ll continue to develop its range of petrol and hybrid cars towards the end of the decade and beyond.