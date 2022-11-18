Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Volkswagen Golf to live on with ICE and EV options

Iconic family car could be offered on two platforms, as the brand attempts to satisfy softening EV demand

By:Richard Ingram
14 Oct 2024
Volkswagen Golf - badge

The next-generation Volkswagen Golf could be offered with a choice of petrol, hybrid and fully electric powertrains, with a single body disguising a pair of platforms – much like the latest MINI Cooper.

Speaking from the Paris Motor Show, Martin Sander, board member for sales, marketing and aftersales at Volkswagen Passenger Cars, told Auto Express the company wanted to build on its ID electric car brand, rather than simply returning to household names for future models like Polo and Golf.

Advertisement - Article continues below

“ID is a really strong brand,” Sander told us. “There is an ID community; ID drivers meet up once a year at Lake Como. This shows that ID in itself is becoming a strong brand – we need to think very, very carefully about whether we want to ditch that.

“The future of individual mobility will be electric – whether that is 2030 or 2035, the future will be electric. So if we want to be market leaders in the future, we will have to have a strong name that reflects this ambition of us being number one,” he said.

But Sander hinted that as well as building on its ID brand, the firm wouldn’t ignore the fact that electric car demand was softening across Europe – suggesting that it’ll continue to develop its range of petrol and hybrid cars towards the end of the decade and beyond.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

“As long as we see customers demanding vehicles with a combustion engine – we are one of the largest car companies in the world, we will offer that,” he told us. “Sooner or later there will be an end date, but right now it is too soon to say.”

However, we know that the next-generation Volkswagen T-Roc SUV, which is due soon, will be the last all-new petrol VW. This means the company will need to refresh and adapt its existing ICE cars if it wants to keep selling them through to 2030 and beyond.

When asked if we might see Volkswagen adopt a similar strategy to the likes of MINI, whereby it puts what is a visually similar body – albeit with key structural differences – on top of both ICE (MQB) and EV-specific (MEB) platforms, Sander suggested a desire to converge the firm’s differing designs.

“I think it’s really important that we have a clear Volkswagen design language,” Sander told us. “From the next launches you will see lots more clarity on the way Volkswagen vehicles are designed. 

“What does Volkswagen stand for?” he asked. “It stands for solidness and reliability; you want Volkswagen as a brand to be likeable. This will apply to ICE vehicles and EVs – across the whole Volkswagen family.”

We expect, therefore, to see a Volkswagen ID. Golf launch alongside an all-but aesthetically identical ICE Golf before the end of the decade – possibly replacing the ID.3 and Mk8 Golf in one fell swoop.

Now check out the best electric cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

​Best-selling cars 2024: the UK’s top 10 most popular models
Header image of the best-selling cars for August 2024

​Best-selling cars 2024: the UK’s top 10 most popular models

These are the country’s most popular cars of the year so far, but which is in pole position?
Best cars & vans
4 Oct 2024
Best diesel cars 2024
Best diesel cars - header image

Best diesel cars 2024

Diesel power strikes a balance between performance and fuel economy, and these are the best diesel cars you can buy
Best cars & vans
24 Sep 2024
Best tow cars to buy 2025
Best tow cars to buy 2025 - header

Best tow cars to buy 2025

There’s more to towing a car than just hitching up a caravan. Check out these tow car stars to pick what’s right for you
Best cars & vans
20 Sep 2024
Volkswagen Golf review
Volkswagen Golf - front

Volkswagen Golf review

The Mk8 Golf offers cleaner engines, an updated interior and the latest on-board tech, but it can’t quite reach the top of the class
In-depth reviews
6 Sep 2024

Most Popular

Best Motability cars 2024
Best Motability cars - header image

Best Motability cars 2024

The Motability scheme is designed to get less able people moving, and we've picked out the very best cars on offer
Best cars & vans
10 Oct 2024
Aston Martin will give customers the Goldfinger on Monday, and expect them to buy
Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger

Aston Martin will give customers the Goldfinger on Monday, and expect them to buy

A special Aston Martin DB12 will be revealed on Monday 14 October In homage to the 1964 James Bond film 
News
11 Oct 2024
Skoda Kodiaq vs Hyundai Santa Fe: a 7-seater SUV showdown
Hyundai Santa Fe and Skoda Kodiaq - front tracking

Skoda Kodiaq vs Hyundai Santa Fe: a 7-seater SUV showdown

The chunky new Hyundai Santa Fe squares up against the Skoda Kodiaq in a battle of the family-friendly seven-seaters
Car group tests
9 Oct 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content