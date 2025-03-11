Ford Focus alternatives: ten cars to consider instead of the family hatch icon

The Ford Focus has been one of the best family hatchbacks since it hit the road back in 1998, with every generation following the same simple recipe: plenty of practicality, generous equipment across the range, and above all else, a genuinely fun drive.

However, as with the Fiesta and Mondeo a couple of years ago, Ford has decided to pull the plug on the car, despite its incredible success, and production of the Focus will cease by the end of 2025.

You might think the void left by the Focus means there’s nothing left for the traditional hatchback buyer; but let us prove you wrong as here we list some great Ford Focus alternatives, with several offering conservative bodystyles and powertrains, plus others that may tempt you into the fashionable land of SUVs, fastback saloons and even electric vehicles.

Best Ford Focus alternatives

Keep reading to learn about our top ten alternatives to the Ford Focus...

Volkswagen Golf

Prices from £28,000

Even when the Ford Focus was dominating the market, the Volkswagen Golf was never far behind, and the two had quite the rivalry over the years. The Ford may have been better to drive, but you could always rely on VW to put together the classiest cabin in this segment.