New Nissan Qashqai e-Power 2025 review: impressive efficiency in an unusual way

To try and appreciate the improvements in the driving experience, we tested the outgoing and new Qashqai e-Power back-to-back, and there is a definite (if very subtle) improvement in refinement. For instance, the old engine sounded harsher and seemed to emit a constant drone while cruising on the motorway, then roaring into life when we floored the throttle. By contrast, the new one is generally much quieter, especially on the motorway, as Nissan promised.

In town, however, we found it impossible to tell the difference between the two cars, which is understandable because both are propelled by a silent electric motor. We often noticed a delay in power delivery when trying to accelerate, however, which breaks the illusion that you’re driving an EV.

We still like the stronger regenerative braking setting, which Nissan calls the e-Pedal mode, that you activate easily by a pressing button on the centre console. It might not deliver the genuine one-pedal driving you get in some EVs, but it does slow the car considerably when you lift off the throttle and helps in town-centre traffic. The only downside is that, when you hit the open road, the brake pedal doesn’t feel as natural as when you switch the system off.

Nissan says it’s also updated its ‘ProPilot’ adaptive cruise control system. Among the improvements are an automatic and predictive speed limit function, which can slow the car down in preparation for a new speed limit to help prevent drivers from getting tickets. Unfortunately, the company hasn’t come up with an easier way for drivers to silence the incessant bonging from the various other driver-assistance systems.

The speed-limit warning and lane-keep assist were particularly vocal during our test drive. To turn systems like this off, you have to use the buttons on the steering wheel to trawl through various menus on the digital driver’s display, which is as slow, overly complicated and distracting a process as it sounds. We’re surprised Nissan hasn’t found an easier solution for drivers, like the ‘My Safety Perso’ button you get in Renaults and Dacias.

We’ve been told the new Nissan Qashqai e-Power will cost the same as the existing version, which is available from £34,860 – nearly £2,000 more than a mild-hybrid automatic model in the same specification. The first cars featuring the new and improved e-Power set-up are due to arrive on customers’ driveways by September.

Model: Nissan Qashqai e-Power Tekna+ Price: £39,155 On sale: July Powertrain: 1.5-litre 3cyl petrol hybrid Power/torque: 203bhp/330Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic, front-wheel drive 0-62mph: 7.6 seconds Top speed: 105mph Economy/CO2: 62mpg/102g/km Size (L/W/H): 4,425/1,835/1,575mm

