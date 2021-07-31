Nissan Qashqai vs Peugeot 3008 vs Hyundai Tucson: which used SUV is king of the school run?

The third generation of the Nissan Qashqai didn’t come a moment too soon, because the sporty SUV segment the Japanese brand all but invented with its original model has blossomed ever since with new and improved rivals.

Customers love the SUV concept, and the popular recipe of impressive practicality, fashionable styling and easy driving manners gets an added boost when you factor in the savings of a nearly new or pre-owned model.

The Qashqai is one of our favourite contenders in this sector, but it faces stiff competition from the Hyundai Tucson and Peugeot 3008.

With a few miles under their belts, and representing a big saving on the asking price of a new car, how do these three contenders stack up? They’ve certainly all got plenty of contemporary style and will look great on the school run. So how do these three rivals match up as used-car choices? Read on to compare their finer points.

Hyundai Tucson

Eye-catching styling, spacious accommodation, excellent ride quality, five-year warranty. Against: Tucson’s not the most thrilling car to drive, and it’s a little pricier than its two rivals here.

Hyundai may once have been a budget brand, even when compared with relatively mainstream rivals like Nissan and Peugeot, but that’s certainly not the case here today. The stronger residual values we predicted for the Tucson are a reality, and you’ll need to pay a little more for it than for either of its rivals.