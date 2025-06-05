Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Legendary Honda Civic Type R bows out with Ultimate Edition

Just 10 examples of the Type R Ultimate Edition will be sold in the UK, and strictly on a first come, first served basis

By:Ellis Hyde
5 Jun 2025
Honda Civic Type R Ultimate Edition - front 3/47

The end is nigh for the legendary Honda Civic Type R. It’s been announced that sales of the current and utterly sensational FL5 generation will be coming to an end in the UK and Europe next year due to stringent new emissions regulations.

Honda’s strategy and product boss for Europe, Hannah Swift, said: “The industry is changing, and our model range is having to evolve with it in accordance with European legislation. However, Type R has always been Honda’s ultimate expression of our passion for driving excitement, and we look forward to celebrating its heritage in the weeks and months ahead.”

To mark the occasion, the brand has created a new special-edition version of our two-time Hot Hatch of the Year, called the Honda Civic Type R Ultimate Edition. Only 40 are being made in total, and these will be sold across the entire continent. 

The UK will receive 10 of those and each one will cost £57,905. Thankfully they aren’t all going to the brand’s favourite customers, and instead they’re being sold on a ‘first come, first served’ basis, meaning it’s a race to the dealership for whoever wants this piece of hot hatch history.  

“Designed to embody 28 years of hot hatch performance”, according to Honda, the Ultimate Edition sports Championship White paint contrasted by a black roof, various carbon-fibre components including the big rear spoiler, and of course, some bespoke bright red graphics across the bonnet and down the sides, with their colour matching the iconic Type R badge. 

There’s more carbon inside, specifically on the centre console and the door sills, and when anyone opens the front doors, the Type R logo will be projected onto the ground. Those lucky few buyers will also receive a gift box containing a numbered emblem – from one to 40 – and a carbon key ring, custom-made floor mats, and a car cover. 

Honda Civic Type R Ultimate Edition - rear end

The exceptional drivetrain hasn’t been touched, meaning under the bonnet is a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine putting out 325bhp and 420Nm of torque which, in traditional hot hatch fashion, is sent exclusively to the front wheels via an equally old-school (and magnificent) six-speed manual transmission.

The regular Honda Civic Type R is still available to order for now, with prices starting from £51,905, and you can still bag an Ultimate Edition if you’re quick.

We’re told the cause of death for the legendary hot hatch is new Euro 6e-bis engine regulations that are due to come into effect in January 2026. But while the Civic Type R is going away, Honda is planning to launch 13 next-generation hybrid cars from 2027 to 2030.

Check out the latest new deals on the current Honda Civic Type R before it leaves showrooms...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

