Legendary Honda Civic Type R bows out with Ultimate Edition

The end is nigh for the legendary Honda Civic Type R. It’s been announced that sales of the current and utterly sensational FL5 generation will be coming to an end in the UK and Europe next year due to stringent new emissions regulations.

Honda’s strategy and product boss for Europe, Hannah Swift, said: “The industry is changing, and our model range is having to evolve with it in accordance with European legislation. However, Type R has always been Honda’s ultimate expression of our passion for driving excitement, and we look forward to celebrating its heritage in the weeks and months ahead.”

To mark the occasion, the brand has created a new special-edition version of our two-time Hot Hatch of the Year, called the Honda Civic Type R Ultimate Edition. Only 40 are being made in total, and these will be sold across the entire continent.

The UK will receive 10 of those and each one will cost £57,905. Thankfully they aren’t all going to the brand’s favourite customers, and instead they’re being sold on a ‘first come, first served’ basis, meaning it’s a race to the dealership for whoever wants this piece of hot hatch history.

“Designed to embody 28 years of hot hatch performance”, according to Honda, the Ultimate Edition sports Championship White paint contrasted by a black roof, various carbon-fibre components including the big rear spoiler, and of course, some bespoke bright red graphics across the bonnet and down the sides, with their colour matching the iconic Type R badge.