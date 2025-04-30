Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Audi Q4 e-tron in line for major interior update

Audi’s mid-size EV has already found favour with plenty of buyers, and the brand hopes the revisions will continue the success

By:Jordan Katsianis
30 Apr 2025
Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron (camouflaged) - front 3/45

The Audi Q4 e-tron is about to receive its first big set of updates since it went on sale in 2022, and the changes appear both outside and in. 

Key changes start with the front-end, thanks to a new bumper and larger lower-intake hiding under the camouflage. The headlights appear to be the same shape as the existing model’s, suggesting the looks won’t be radically different, although we expect it to be smoother and less complex, topped off by the new flat Audi badge. 

The sills and rear end of this Sportback prototype are also covered, suggesting more changes. The rear lights also look to be shared with the current car, retaining the same thin light bar that stretches across the tailgate. 

Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron (camouflaged) - rear 3/4

These changes will be applied to both the SUV and Sportback body styles, however it’s the updates inside that could be more substantial. 

For a start, the interior will feature the same huge dual-screen display as in Audi’s latest models. This will likely incorporate a 14.5-inch touchscreen and a smaller 10-inch driver’s display screen in the one curved housing. 

The system will also integrate all of the car’s major functions, including the climate controls, which were previously on a separate bank of switches. 

This new set-up replaces the ageing 11.6-inch display of the current generation, and has required a redesign of the entire dashboard and centre console. It also gives Audi the chance to right some of the quality deficiencies of the existing model. 

We don’t yet know whether there are updates to the powertrain or chassis, but the Q4 has been continually updated with small upgrades to the battery’s efficiency, and therefore its range. As it stands, there are two motor options, with single-motor rear-wheel-drive and dual-motor all-wheel drive layouts, with two battery sizes. By contrast, Volkswagen has a new 79kWh option for its ID.3 and ID.4, which could form a basis of a new flagship powertrain option for the Q4 e-tron. 

Expect to see the new model later this year, with sales kicking off before the beginning of 2026. 

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

