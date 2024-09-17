Razor-sharp Lotus Theory 1 concept points the way to future electric sports car

Lotus is set to reveal its first pure-electric sports car next year, but has given us a sneak peek of what’s to come with the new Theory 1 concept.

Incorporated into the razor-sharp design is an advanced aerodynamics package that takes inspiration from Lotus’s history in Formula One. The decision was therefore made to use the e-motor and battery assembly as a stressed member of the chassis, reducing weight and complexity. The active rear wing has also been mounted directly onto the motor and suspension assembly, apparently helping pin the car to the road.

The Theory 1 features a central driving position and a passenger seat on either side, making it a three-seater in the vein of the legendary McLaren F1. The seating has also been integrated into the structure of the car, so the steering wheel and pedals move towards the driver, and the recycled chopped carbon-fibre tub is fully exposed.

With 986bhp on tap and all-wheel drive, the Theory 1 is claimed to do 0-62mph in less than 2.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 199mph. Meanwhile, the 70kWh battery allows it to cover up to 250 miles from a single charge, helped by Pirelli P Zero Elect tyres that Lotus says enable up to a 10 per cent gain in driving range.