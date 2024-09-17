Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Razor-sharp Lotus Theory 1 concept points the way to future electric sports car

The Theory 1 takes inspiration from Lotus’s latest road cars, and its history in Formula One

By:Ellis Hyde
17 Sep 2024
Lotus Theory 1 concept - front15

Lotus is set to reveal its first pure-electric sports car next year, but has given us a sneak peek of what’s to come with the new Theory 1 concept.

Incorporated into the razor-sharp design is an advanced aerodynamics package that takes inspiration from Lotus’s history in Formula One. The decision was therefore made to use the e-motor and battery assembly as a stressed member of the chassis, reducing weight and complexity. The active rear wing has also been mounted directly onto the motor and suspension assembly, apparently helping pin the car to the road.

The Theory 1 features a central driving position and a passenger seat on either side, making it a three-seater in the vein of the legendary McLaren F1. The seating has also been integrated into the structure of the car, so the steering wheel and pedals move towards the driver, and the recycled chopped carbon-fibre tub is fully exposed.

Advertisement - Article continues below

With 986bhp on tap and all-wheel drive, the Theory 1 is claimed to do 0-62mph in less than 2.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 199mph. Meanwhile, the 70kWh battery allows it to cover up to 250 miles from a single charge, helped by Pirelli P Zero Elect tyres that Lotus says enable up to a 10 per cent gain in driving range.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

To create a more immersive experience for the occupants, the car’s 3D audio system delivers bespoke soundscapes, while inflatable pods on the seats and steering wheel can react in real time to provide more support, grip or even haptic feedback, such as pulses to tell the driver to make a turn.

Lotus Theory 1 concept - rear15

According to Lotus, most modern cars have an average of 100 different surface materials, ranging from body panels to the dashboard. However, the Theory 1 uses just 10, including titanium, polycarbonate and recycled aluminium – each selected for its performance, durability, light weight and recyclable properties. 

As well as unveiling its new show car, Lotus has launched its new design manifesto called ‘The Lotus Theory’, which will serve as the foundation of all its future models. Its three core principles – Digital, Natural and Analogue (DNA) – are meant to be blended with Lotus’s latest tech and innovations.

According to Lotus, Digital refers to immersive and intuitive experiences, Natural is about “human-centric design” and finally, Analogue is the brand’s “continuous advancement of performance engineering”.

Lotus ‘Type 135’ electric sports car

As we mentioned, Lotus is expected to unveil its first-ever electric sports car – codenamed the ‘Type 135’ – some time next year. The zero-emissions replacement for the Lotus Emira will use a bespoke platform and will be built in the brand’s base in Hethel, Norfolk with production set to begin in 2027. 

Lotus Group’s now-former chief commercial officer, Mike Johnstone, told Auto Express “For us, what’s important is it’s the bullseye of the brand. So even though it’s electrified, it needs to have the same spirit as the Emira, as the Exige, as the Evora, etc, going back over the last 75 years. It needs to encapsulate the pure sprint of what that Lotus sports car should be.”

Click here for our list of the world's fastest accelerating cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best new cars coming in 2024
Best new cars coming in 2024 - header image

Best new cars coming in 2024

There are some big new models from the likes of BMW, Citroen, Dacia, Ford, MINI, Skoda and more on the way in 2024
Best cars & vans
23 Jul 2024
Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024: new cars and highlights
Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 - MG sculpture

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024: new cars and highlights

2024’s Goodwood Festival of Speed was a celebration of over 130 years of engine tech, but it also looked well into the future
News
17 Jul 2024
New electric cars coming soon: the fresh EVs of 2024 and beyond
Future electric cars - header image

New electric cars coming soon: the fresh EVs of 2024 and beyond

The EV explosion has brought a huge range of choice to the market already but it’s only going to get bigger in the coming months
Best cars & vans
4 Jul 2024
10 surprising things made by car companies, that aren't cars
Things made by car manufacturers - header

10 surprising things made by car companies, that aren't cars

The world’s biggest auto manufacturers have many strings to their bows...
Features
6 May 2024

Most Popular

Batman wants his car back! DragonTT turns the Audi TT into a superhero
DragonTT - front

Batman wants his car back! DragonTT turns the Audi TT into a superhero

Outrageous Max Power-style bodykit makes second-generation Audi TT a whole 50cm longer and 66cm wider
News
13 Sep 2024
Can I cancel my car insurance if I sell my car?
Car insurance documents, car key and pen

Can I cancel my car insurance if I sell my car?

If you’ve sold your car, you no longer need to insure it but it’s easy to forget to cancel that policy
Tips & advice
9 Sep 2024
Car Deal of the Day: new and improved Hyundai Tucson Hybrid for £274 per month
New Hyundai Tucson hybrid - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: new and improved Hyundai Tucson Hybrid for £274 per month

Our Car Deal of the Day for 13 September is the four-time winner of our Mid-size SUV of the Year award
News
13 Sep 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content