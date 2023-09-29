New MG Cyberster 2024 review: electric GT is a world away from the MGB
The two-seat MG Cyberster electric roadster fits the open-topped grand tourer brief
Verdict
If you're looking for an electric Mazda MX-5, the MG Cyberster isn't it. The spirit of MG's classic sports cars is difficult to emulate when you add electrification to the mix, so MG has steered the Cyberster away from being an MGB copy and placed a focus on grand touring. The ride is smooth, it's searingly quick in a straight line and those doors will be a talking point every time you use them, but as a driver's car, the Cyberster lacks that sense of occasion that the best open-topped GTs deliver.
The arrival of the MG Cyberster marks a significant moment in the story of the Chinese-owned brand. With the old Morris Garages MG having a rich history of sports cars, any flagship performance car from the new MG will have a large weight of expectation placed upon it, because not only will it need to attract potential buyers, but it will need to please the enthusiasts, too.
With a list price that’s a fiver short of £60,000 in top-spec GT guise, it also marks uncharted territory for MG when it comes to pricing. That puts it in the same ballpark as the BMW Z4 M40i and Porsche 718 Boxster, but aside from having a folding canvas top, the Cyberster is about as far removed from those two models as it’s possible to be while still being a two-seat roadster.
Firstly, it’s an electric car. There’s a 77kWh battery set between the axles, while this top-spec GT model features an electric motor at each end for four-wheel drive and a total output of 496bhp. That’s a significant 200bhp more than the Boxster delivers, and 160bhp more than the Z4.
Then there’s the MG Cyberster’s size. At 4.54 metres long and 1.91 metres wide, it’s bigger than a 911 Turbo, while a gross weight of 2.2 tonnes is around 200kg more than the Porsche’s when fully laden. Despite this, the Cyberster has a 0-62mph time of 3.2 seconds, which isn’t far off what a 911 Turbo Cabrio can achieve.
While the Cyberster is big, that two-seat body manages to hide its dimensions well, and the car’s proportions ape those of a front-engined machine, with a long bonnet, a set-back cockpit and short bootlid. From the front, the pointed nose sweeps up and back to create a smooth shape, while the rear end is broken up by a set of fussy LED lights. The big arrows that point in the direction of the indicators look rather comical, although it’s only the outer edges that flash when you’re turning.
The biggest talking point about the exterior is the Cyberster’s scissor doors. Press a button, and electric motors allow them to sweep open vertically, which is bound to draw attention every time you use them. Access to the cabin is simple enough once they’re up (sensors prevent the doors opening if objects or people are too close, and the opening height can be set at different levels) while two big buttons on either side of the roof switch on the centre console are used to close them.
From behind the wheel, the Cyberster’s cabin feels roomy for a roadster, with plenty of space for two. However, one tell-tale sign of the car’s electric powertrain is evident as soon as you’re seated. When you climb aboard a Mazda MX-5 or Porsche 718 Boxster, there’s a sensation that your backside is only inches from the road, but in the Cyberster, you sit as tall as you would in a family hatchback. The location of the battery under the floor has dictated this, and while it means it’s easy to get in and out, it detracts from the sense of occasion that a sports car such as this should deliver.
The rest of the cabin experience is a mixed bag. While space is good, there are some ergonomic flaws to contend with. The triple-screen set-up for the driver features touchscreens on either side, but the steering wheel obscures around a third of the lower corners of the outer displays, while the way the assorted functions are distributed between the screens is confusing. Essential data such as speed, range and navigation info can be shown on the central 10.25-inch screen, while images relayed from the car’s cameras appear on the right-hand screen. But then smartphone info is shown on the left-hand display, which is also where multimedia info is located.
The two outer screens measure seven inches across and are touch-sensitive, but some functions are replicated on the multifunction steering wheel, where extra buttons cycle through different menus. Unfortunately the system isn’t very intuitive to use, although more time with the system might help to unlock its user-friendliness.
To the left of the driver, the centre console has another touchscreen display. This portrait layout features the climate controls and drive settings, but it’s something of a distraction to use while driving - our car also had the habit of beeping when not paying attention to the road ahead, although this happened most times when using the portrait display. And it’s not as if the centre screen is easy to use for a passenger, either, with the large grab handle obscuring the screen.
The Cyberster features a canvas folding roof that opens and closes electrically, and it operates separately from the doors, so it can be used when they’re open or closed. The roof takes less than 15 seconds to operate, and can be operated at speeds up to 30mph, too.
As with many modern EVs, the Cyberster turns on as soon as you get behind the wheel, so all you have to do is select drive and you’re ready to roll - there’s not even a handbrake to select, it simply engages when you select Park. Setting off delivers the first strange sensation of driving an open-topped EV: virtually silent running. MG has incorporated a couple of synthesised sounds, one futuristic, the other offering a low-end buzz reminiscent of an MGB’s, but total silence is also offered.
And this silence offers an insight into the Cyberster’s character, because it delivers fantastic refinement, not just at low speeds, but through the entire driving spectrum. The suspension has a lot of weight to deal with, so the damping has been set up to absorb bumps, which it does so with ease. Combine this with the effortless power that’s on offer, and the Cyberster offers the sensation of an old-school grand tourer.
The electric powertrain offers instant responses, but different driving modes mean you can tailor its character to your needs. In reality, the standard setting is good enough, but if you want to be a winner at the traffic-light grand prix - or scare a passenger - there’s a Super Sport mode that unleashes full power. Launch control is also included - simply press the brake pedal with your left foot, put the accelerator to the floor, release the brake, and away the Cyberster shoots forwards. It’s a typical EV in that regard, with the added sensation of the wind in your hair with the roof down.
Unfortunately the Cyberster’s weight counts against it on twisty roads. The steering is light and grip is plentiful, but over the lumps and bumps of UK B-roads, the suspension struggles to keep the car tied down. The chassis bobs around over rough surfaces, while there’s plenty of pitch under acceleration and braking.
The brakes themselves feel as if they struggle to scrub off speed as quickly as you can pile it on, while the car’s grand touring nature means that you’re more likely to use the car’s regenerative braking to scrub your speed. The energy recovery system has three levels of assistance - coasting, strong and a one-pedal setting – while one of the paddles behind the wheel adjusts this on the fly.
Lean into the Cyberster’s character, and it offers a plush ride and excellent comfort. With the roof up, there’s not much noise to be heard, although at motorway speeds there’s more tyre roar, while our car suffered from some wind noise around the doors when cruising at motorway speeds. But at urban speeds the Cyberster is all but silent.
Put the roof down, and the silence offers a unique sensation in a sports car such as this. Increase your pace, and the Cyberster does suffer from wind buffeting from around 50mph and above - there’s no wind deflector behind the seats - even with the side windows up.
The Cyberster plays the GT card to a tee, and a claimed range of 276 miles will be enough to get you far from home, while the car’s size means there’s plenty of scope for packing. There’s no frunk, but a large open space behind the seats will be big enough for a soft bag or two, while the boot has space for a small suitcase or two - as long as you can fit them in around the charging cables.
|Model:
|MG Cyberster GT
|Price:
|£59,995
|Powertrain:
|2x e-motors, 77kWh battery
|Power/torque:
|496bhp/725Nm
|Transmission:
|Single-speed automatic, four-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|3.2 seconds
|Top speed:
|125mph
|WLTP range:
|276 miles
|Charging:
|38 min (150kW, 10-80%)
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,535/1,913/1,329mm
|On sale:
|Now