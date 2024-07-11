New MG Cyber GTS Concept revealed with big hints of 2025 Cyberster coupe

Marking its 100th birthday at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, MG has unveiled a new concept car called the Cyber GTS - essentially a coupe version of the all-electric MG Cyberster roadster.

Not only is the Cyber GTS Concept making its global debut at the MG stand, but a working prototype will make a dynamic debut, too - driving up the famous Goodwood hill climb and past this year’s MG-themed central sculpture outside Goodwood House.

MG says the Cyber GTS Concept “explores the further potential for MG creating a new future for a GTS model in the electric car era and follows in the footsteps of the Cyberster which is the world’s first open-top EV two-seater to go into production”. The dynamic model is finished in a new British Racing Green colour and is fitted with 19-inch wheels - while the static model gets 20-inch wheels.

Auto Express understands there are plans to put the Cyber GTS Concept into production and the single-motor and dual-motor powertrains from the Cyberster could make their way into the coupe.

Auto Express had exclusive access to the Cyber GTS Concept in the run up to the Goodwood Festival of Speed, speaking to Jozef Kaban, MG’s new Vice President of Global Design Centre and Carl Gotham Advanced Design Director for MG’s parent firm, SAIC Motor.

“It’s a unique product. It was very important for us not to make any compromises. If you make a car like this you have to find the best balance between emotion, practicality and making everything simply perfect,” said Kaban. “We are not trying to make super sports cars, the Cyberster is built to bring enjoyment to everyone.”