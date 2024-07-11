New MG Cyber GTS Concept revealed with big hints of 2025 Cyberster coupe
MG has strongly suggested the hardtop version of the Cyberster could arrive on sale next year
Marking its 100th birthday at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, MG has unveiled a new concept car called the Cyber GTS - essentially a coupe version of the all-electric MG Cyberster roadster.
Not only is the Cyber GTS Concept making its global debut at the MG stand, but a working prototype will make a dynamic debut, too - driving up the famous Goodwood hill climb and past this year’s MG-themed central sculpture outside Goodwood House.
MG says the Cyber GTS Concept “explores the further potential for MG creating a new future for a GTS model in the electric car era and follows in the footsteps of the Cyberster which is the world’s first open-top EV two-seater to go into production”. The dynamic model is finished in a new British Racing Green colour and is fitted with 19-inch wheels - while the static model gets 20-inch wheels.
Auto Express understands there are plans to put the Cyber GTS Concept into production and the single-motor and dual-motor powertrains from the Cyberster could make their way into the coupe.
Auto Express had exclusive access to the Cyber GTS Concept in the run up to the Goodwood Festival of Speed, speaking to Jozef Kaban, MG’s new Vice President of Global Design Centre and Carl Gotham Advanced Design Director for MG’s parent firm, SAIC Motor.
“It’s a unique product. It was very important for us not to make any compromises. If you make a car like this you have to find the best balance between emotion, practicality and making everything simply perfect,” said Kaban. “We are not trying to make super sports cars, the Cyberster is built to bring enjoyment to everyone.”
Speaking on whether a coupe variant was always part of the plan for the Cyberster, Gotham said, “the convertible is always the primary focus, but it opens up the opportunity to build a coupe. The Cyberster is intentionally a sports car, we’ve given it sports car proportions, it has an evocative format and we need that in EVs right now to draw people to electric.”
While the interior is still “in the design process” according to Kaban, Gotham revealed that the Cyber GTS would offer a 2+2 seating layout. “I think a lot of customers that want the Roadster want the experience of an open top without the engine noise - it is something special, it’s quite different. The coupe is for a different audience who want that practicality of a 2+2 and extra space.”
Technical specifications are still to be revealed, but traditionally coupes get more structural rigidity from the fixed roof and engineers are able to remove chassis strengthening elsewhere to save weight. They tend to be more aerodynamically efficient, too. Gotham confirmed all these attributes are “absolutely correct” for the Cyber GTS.
As for the potential to put the Cyber GTS into production, MG is awaiting feedback from the public, but Gotham hinted at a 2025 launch. “Next year is 60 years of the MGB GT [the fixed-head version of the MGB] and anything is possible.”
