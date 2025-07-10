Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Lanzante 95-59 wows Goodwood crowds by reimagining the McLaren F1 GT-R for 2025

You might not recognise the Lanzante name, but it’s responsible for some incredible McLaren-inspired machines

By:Jordan Katsianis
10 Jul 2025
Lanzante 95-59 - front 3/45

If you’re an avid fan of the Le Mans-winning McLaren F1s from the mid-90s, the latest commission from Lanzante will surely grab your attention. Even if you’re not, the new Lanzante 95-59 stands out from the cavalcade of other exotic hypercars at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed

Lanzante might not be a name you immediately recognise, but this specialist company has been responsible for some of the most incredible McLaren commissions over the past 20 years. The story began with a customer’s request to convert a McLaren F1 GT-R for road use in 1997, now the firm’s latest creation is the Lanzante 95-59, which is built specifically in that original car’s image. 

The 95-59 is named after McLaren’s F1 GT-R endurance racer from 1995 that ran the 59 race number when it shocked the racing world with an overall win at Le Mans. It’s based on a modern McLaren structure and features a heavily revised interior and chassis to support the iconic three-seater layout made famous by the original F1 and the later McLaren Speedtail

To this, Lanzante has fitted its own bespoke bodywork that mixes contemporary McLaren design cues with a simpler approach to aerodynamics than we’ve seen in McLaren ‘Ultimate’ models like the P1 and new W1. While it’s only a ‘production-intent’ concept at the moment, it is pretty much what customers will be able to order.

The new bodywork is also painted in the same Ueno Grey paintwork as the 1995 race car, but is contrasted with exposed and matte-finished carbon fibre around the passenger cell, lower bodywork and rear wing. 

Under the skin is a collection of high-end elements from McLaren’s current model range, not least the 4-litre V8 engine with twin-turbochargers producing peak power of 850bhp and 880Nm of torque. This is connected to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and powers the rear wheels. 

All-in Lanzante says the 95-59 will weigh as little as 1,250kg with an optional ‘LM30 package’ which includes forged alloy wheels and Inconel exhaust headers connected to a full titanium exhaust system. However, those after even more nostalgia will also be thrilled to see gold-plated heat shields used across the engine bay and exhaust housings – a not-so-subtle nod to the original F1. 

Lanzante 95-59 - rear 3/4

The cabin has been designed to suit the three-person layout, with the two outer seats fixed into the carbon tub and the central seat fully adjustable. This is a combination of standard McLaren parts that have been reconfigured to suit the new packaging. 

Lanzante will build 59 95-59s, but hasn’t yet said how much they’ll cost. We suspect that this most high-end of commissions won’t come cheap.

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

