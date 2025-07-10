Lanzante 95-59 wows Goodwood crowds by reimagining the McLaren F1 GT-R for 2025

If you’re an avid fan of the Le Mans-winning McLaren F1s from the mid-90s, the latest commission from Lanzante will surely grab your attention. Even if you’re not, the new Lanzante 95-59 stands out from the cavalcade of other exotic hypercars at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Lanzante might not be a name you immediately recognise, but this specialist company has been responsible for some of the most incredible McLaren commissions over the past 20 years. The story began with a customer’s request to convert a McLaren F1 GT-R for road use in 1997, now the firm’s latest creation is the Lanzante 95-59, which is built specifically in that original car’s image.

The 95-59 is named after McLaren’s F1 GT-R endurance racer from 1995 that ran the 59 race number when it shocked the racing world with an overall win at Le Mans. It’s based on a modern McLaren structure and features a heavily revised interior and chassis to support the iconic three-seater layout made famous by the original F1 and the later McLaren Speedtail.

Advertisement - Article continues below

To this, Lanzante has fitted its own bespoke bodywork that mixes contemporary McLaren design cues with a simpler approach to aerodynamics than we’ve seen in McLaren ‘Ultimate’ models like the P1 and new W1. While it’s only a ‘production-intent’ concept at the moment, it is pretty much what customers will be able to order.