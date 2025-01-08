There are also some cooling and aerodynamics ducts at the front, along with what looks like a single charging cap mounted between the headlights. This is different to the double openings on the N-One e:, which separates the car’s charging point from the V-2-H output.

Honda says the Super Concept has been “designed as an A-segment compact EV that realises both practical usability and the ‘joy of driving’ only Honda can offer”. It’s claimed to leverage “a sporty and highly responsive driving experience distinctive to compact vehicles”, to provide an “uplifting, heart-pounding driving experience”, says Honda.

Little else is known about the specific technical capabilities of the Honda Super EV at this stage, but it fits neatly with our scoop from this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January, when we reported on the firm’s plans to launch a replacement for its now-defunct electric Honda e city car, which was removed from sale in 2023.

At the time, Honda’s chief officer of automobile operations Katsushi Inoue told us the brand was “at the development stage” and that “eventually, in the future, [Honda] will talk about smaller vehicles”.

It turns out that the “future” has arrived, because just half a year on from CES, the company has shown its possible rival to the latest MINI Cooper and Fiat 500e, as well as budget newcomers such as the BYD Dolphin Surf and Citroen e-C3.

How does the Super EV fit into Honda’s electric car plans?

Inoue told us at CES that a future Honda sub-£30,000 EV would need to sit outside the brand’s new seven-car 0 Series platform, confirming that the architecture wouldn’t support anything smaller than a Honda Civic-sized family hatchback. “We are thinking about it away from 0 Series,” he said.

Of the seven cars confirmed under the 0 Series plan between now and 2030, the SUV and saloon will reach global markets from next year, with a baby SUV to be revealed in 2026 – at this stage only confirmed for Asian markets, although Europe is a possibility. A larger seven-seat SUV in 2027 is likely to be only for the US market.

Beyond that, a small SUV is expected in 2028, a year ahead of another smaller SUV, plus a compact saloon by the end of the decade.

Although China and Japan are the target markets for the smallest SUV coming next year, Honda’s BEV general manager Mitsuru Kariya admitted that he would like to see the baby electric SUV come to European markets as well.

