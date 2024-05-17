Honda ‘0 Series’ plans to bring seven new electric cars by 2030

Honda has declared it will launch seven brand-new electric cars by 2030, all under its new global ‘0 Series’ sub brand of EVs. The first three models are all set to arrive in 2026, with the trio including an entry-level SUV, a mid-size SUV and a flagship saloon based on the radical Honda Saloon concept revealed earlier this year.

The flagship saloon will go on sale first, starting in North America, followed by Japan, Asia and then Europe. Speaking to Auto Express at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) where the Honda Saloon was unveiled, Toshinobu Minama, managing director and chief operating officer at the design centre of Honda R&D, told us the concept is 95 per cent representative of the forthcoming road car.

The gull-wing doors probably won’t make production and the interior will be different too, but the sleek, five-metre-long bodystyle is expected to remain pretty much unchanged.

In 2027, Honda will launch the largest SUV in the 0 Series family, which will be offered with seven seats to rival the likes of the Kia EV9. We expect the design of the as-yet-unnamed large SUV will take its lead from the range-topping saloon and be similarly long.