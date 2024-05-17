Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Honda ‘0 Series’ plans to bring seven new electric cars by 2030

Honda’s ‘0 Series’ of EVs will include a flagship saloon and SUVs of all sizes

by: Ellis Hyde
17 May 2024
Honda Series 0 Saloon

Honda has declared it will launch seven brand-new electric cars by 2030, all under its new global ‘0 Series’ sub brand of EVs. The first three models are all set to arrive in 2026, with the trio including an entry-level SUV, a mid-size SUV and a flagship saloon based on the radical Honda Saloon concept revealed earlier this year.

The flagship saloon will go on sale first, starting in North America, followed by Japan, Asia and then Europe. Speaking to Auto Express at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) where the Honda Saloon was unveiled, Toshinobu Minama, managing director and chief operating officer at the design centre of Honda R&D, told us the concept is 95 per cent representative of the forthcoming road car. 

The gull-wing doors probably won’t make production and the interior will be different too, but the sleek, five-metre-long bodystyle is expected to remain pretty much unchanged.

In 2027, Honda will launch the largest SUV in the 0 Series family, which will be offered with  seven seats to rival the likes of the Kia EV9. We expect the design of the as-yet-unnamed large SUV will take its lead from the range-topping saloon and be similarly long.

Rounding off the seven-car line-up, Honda will introduce a compact SUV in 2028, another slightly smaller SUV in 2029 and finally a compact saloon in 2030.  

Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe revealed to us at CES 2024 that the company is also planning an all-electric sports car for its new sub brand. Sadly it’s not one of the seven EVs scheduled to arrive by 2030, so might not arrive until sometime after that.

The 0 Series cars will wear a new version of Honda’s H logo found on the Saloon concept. The Honda 0 Series name is a nod to how the company is developing the range entirely from scratch, or “zero”, all under the approach of “Thin, Light, and Wise.” 

Honda Series 0 lineup timeline

Thin refers to the use of a new bespoke EV platform, ultra-thin battery pack and compact e-Axle drive unit that supposedly allows the 0 Series models to feature “unprecedented styling” with low vehicle heights and short overhangs. 

Meanwhile, to help deliver a sporty driving experience, Honda’s goal is to reduce weight in 0 Series models by around 100kg compared to its previous EVs. This along with a highly efficient powertrain is meant to help achieve the brand’s other target of more than 300 miles of range from every model in the 0 Series line-up.

The 0 Series models are also set to feature Level 3 autonomous driving technology and artificial intelligence, plus their functions will be continuously updated through over-the-air updates.

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

