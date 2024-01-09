Radical Honda Space-hub and Saloon concepts hint at future electric cars

Honda has revealed two radical new all-electric concept cars at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas this week. Part of Honda’s new 0 (zero) Series, the two models are simply called Saloon and Space-hub. The Saloon is a sleek, sporty two-door with a clear focus on the driver. This model will be the flagship 0 Series car, which Honda claims pursues the “ultimate joy of driving”. Sustainable materials are used inside and out, with its maker insisting the car is “more spacious than people can imagine” – despite its swept-back shape. The Space-hub is a boxier, more upright, vehicle with a lounge-like interior. Honda details “excellent visibility” with a “flexible space that immediately accommodates what the users want to do.” The ‘hub’ name is a reference to the cabin, which apparently “connects people to people and people to society, generating mutual resonance.” Honda aims for all vehicles it makes to be zero emissions, either with battery or fuel-cell power, by 2040, with the company “determined” to achieve zero environmental impact “throughout the vehicle’s life cycle”. It is also aiming for zero fatalities involving its car and bike models by 2050. Both aims have influenced the 0 Series programme.

The concepts both follow Honda’s Man-Maximum, Machine-Minimum philosophy with maximum interior space for occupants and minimum space for the drive tech. As a result, Honda says that its Thin, Light and Wise approach transcends the current trend for thick, heavy and smart EVs. The ‘zero’ also references Honda’s blue sky design – the firm “going back to the starting point of Honda as an automaker” and creating completely new EVs from scratch. That means the concepts both feature thin, low-height dedicated EV platforms, make use of smaller, light-weight batteries and motors to provide a sporty drive and high efficiency, and take a software-defined vehicle approach, including AI, for added peace-of-mind and safety. 20 As well as the radical new design theme, called the Art of Resonance, Honda has also redesigned its H logo for the 0 Series cars. The current brand mark continues across the existing range. Styling-wise, the two concept cars are quite unlike anything we’ve seen from Honda to date. The saloon is a flagship model designed to embody the Thin, Light and Wise philosophy. It features a long, streamlined body and huge aero wheels. At the front, there’s a gaping mouth – not dissimilar to a prowling catfish. This section is illuminated in blue, presumably as a nod to its zero-emission powertrain. Inside are simple, intuitive instruments and a surprising amount of space.

The Space-hub is much blockier than its saloon sibling, but with a number of harmonious styling cues. The huge glasshouse looks to flood the interior with light and there are front and rear-facing seats, with lots of legroom. Both models sit on that new dedicated EV architecture, but although there was no technical details regarding batteries and motors, Honda has said that they should provide "over 300 miles of driving range with increased efficiency from a small battery size". Rapid charging is key with a relatively low range compared to some EVs, so a 15 to 80 per cent top up should be possible at an appropriate fast charger in 10-15 minutes. It is also targeting battery degradation of less than 10 per cent after 10 years of use. The tech for the concepts also includes advanced driver assistance features, with autonomous hands-off operation said to be possible on 'non-highway roads'. Currently, Honda's models are developed on a regional basis, with cars like the e:Ny1 built specifically for Europe. Those models will continue for now, but from 2026 the new 0 Series range will have a common theme – sold first in North America, before launching in Japan, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East and South America. Although the Saloon and Space-hub are both concepts, Honda says that they could both make production in future and that they preview the design theme that will be common to all 0 Series cars. Would you like to see the Saloon and Space-hub concepts make production? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section...