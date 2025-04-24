Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Honda GT cars are the ultimate screenfest

We counted no fewer than six screens on the dashboard of Honda’s new electric four-door

By:Alastair Crooks
24 Apr 2025
Honda GT cars - front7

Honda revealed two new flagship electric GT models for the Chinese market at the Shanghai Motor Show this week and while they look smart enough on the outside, it was the interiors that particularly caught our eye.

Developed in conjunction with Honda’s GAC and Dongfeng Chinese joint venture partners (the red car being a GAC Honda and the blue one a Dongfeng Honda), the GT cars are similar underneath, despite their styling differences. Inside they’re the same, too – which is where you’ll find enough screens to embarrass even Mercedes’ Hyperscreen set-up. 

There are no fewer than SIX screens inside the Honda GTs, with a large central touchscreen, another on the centre console below, two screens replacing the wing mirrors, a driver’s display and another one for the passenger. 

Honda GT car - interior

Honda says the cabin has been designed to “enable the driver to be fully immersed in the joy of driving” with the driving position emulating a “racing machine-like cockpit”. As you might expect, physical buttons are at a premium inside the GT, although we can spot a few on the steering wheel.

Powertrain details for the GT cars haven’t been revealed yet, but we expect they’ll share the same Honda e:N Architecture W platform as the new P7 and S7 SUVs. 

Part of Honda’s new Chinese Ye series of electric cars – nothing to do with a certain controversial American rapper – the platform can cater for rear- and all-wheel-drive layouts with up to 469bhp and more than 400 miles of range, albeit on the more lenient CLTC cycle.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

