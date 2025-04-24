New Honda GT cars are the ultimate screenfest

Honda revealed two new flagship electric GT models for the Chinese market at the Shanghai Motor Show this week and while they look smart enough on the outside, it was the interiors that particularly caught our eye.

Developed in conjunction with Honda’s GAC and Dongfeng Chinese joint venture partners (the red car being a GAC Honda and the blue one a Dongfeng Honda), the GT cars are similar underneath, despite their styling differences. Inside they’re the same, too – which is where you’ll find enough screens to embarrass even Mercedes’ Hyperscreen set-up.

There are no fewer than SIX screens inside the Honda GTs, with a large central touchscreen, another on the centre console below, two screens replacing the wing mirrors, a driver’s display and another one for the passenger.

Honda says the cabin has been designed to “enable the driver to be fully immersed in the joy of driving” with the driving position emulating a “racing machine-like cockpit”. As you might expect, physical buttons are at a premium inside the GT, although we can spot a few on the steering wheel.

Powertrain details for the GT cars haven’t been revealed yet, but we expect they’ll share the same Honda e:N Architecture W platform as the new P7 and S7 SUVs.

Part of Honda’s new Chinese Ye series of electric cars – nothing to do with a certain controversial American rapper – the platform can cater for rear- and all-wheel-drive layouts with up to 469bhp and more than 400 miles of range, albeit on the more lenient CLTC cycle.

