McLaren W1: specs and full details on the landmark hypercar

The P1 had a launch-control system that helped augment the engine and e-motor to maximum effect. There’s scarcely a faster rear-wheel-drive car that’s been on sale since, but the W1 pips it. McLaren also says the power delivery to the rear is more measured, predictable and tractable.

Aerodynamics/design

The F1 was a result of collaboration between its chief engineer and creator, Gordon Murray, and designer Peter Stevens. In 1992, the main hypercar competition came from heavily styled cars that were arguably more striking than the F1. The aero was balanced but understated, helping to achieve that head-spinning 241mph top speed.

The P1 kept this mentality of pure functionality, but designer Frank Stephenson added more flair and the aero package was far more sophisticated, thanks to the huge rear wing and under-floor design. The adjustable suspension dropped the car right to the floor in Track mode, and made it illegal to drive on the road in that setting due to its lower stance.

The W1, designed in-house by Rob Melville and his team, takes the notion of aero trickery to the extreme. The rear wing, or Active Long Tail, can extend backwards by 300mm to improve airflow and give the W1 an even more aerodynamic shape.

Interior

No McLaren hypercar was designed to be a comfortable cruiser, and the interior design on all three is minimalist, but the quality and functionality of every component were uncompromised.

The F1’s central driving position limited its interior design, but the more traditional P1 introduced DRS and Pass buttons on the steering wheel and glass in the roof to increase the amount of light. The W1 follows this path and offers supreme forward vision.

McLaren F1 McLaren P1 McLaren W1 Price now (new): £22m (£540,000) £1m+ (£866,000) £2m approximately Engine: 6.1-litre V12 3.8-litre V8 twin-turbo, hybrid 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo, hybrid Power/Torque: 618bhp/651Nm 903bhp/900Nm 1,234bhp/1,340Nm Transmission: Six-speed manual Seven-speed DCT Eight-speed DCT 0-62mph: 3.2 seconds 2.8 seconds 2.7 seconds Top speed: 241mph 217mph (limited) 217mph (limited)

