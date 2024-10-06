McLaren W1: specs and full details on the landmark hypercar
The W1 is McLaren’s latest 1 series hypercar. How does it match up to its red-hot predecessors?
Just like its Formula One cars, McLaren’s ‘1’ series models have always been at the cutting edge of hypercar design. With the launch of the W1, the brand has presented its new era of ultra-high- performance engineering, using everything learned from the earlier P1 and F1 models. models. Here we take a close look at three classic Brits.
Powertrains
While 1992's F1 was modern for the time in terms of chassis and aero tech, the engine was old school. McLaren turned to BMW and engine whisperer Paul Roche to develop a naturally aspirated 618bhp V12. This motor, with a 9,000rpm red line and individual throttle bodies, powered the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission and little else. There was no traction control and no stability programme.
The P1 moved this on, because the intervening 20 years saw not only a refinement of tech such as turbocharging, but also the application of hybrid drive. McLaren’s 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 lacked the V12’s theatrics, but produced a combined figure of 903bhp including its e-motor. Its flat-plane crank still let it rev to a super-high red line, spurred on by two turbos. To fill out the low end, McLaren’s KERS- style hybrid system integrated learnings from F1.
Although the W1 also uses a twin-turbo V8 and hybrid system, McLaren designed this new 4.0-litre engine from scratch, targeting both numbers – such as a 9,000rpm red line and a 915bhp power figure – and more emotional targets surrounding its power delivery and soundtrack. The hybrid system has also seen a major upgrade, and while the V8 alone outperforms the P1’s combined output, the 342bhp e-motor brings the W1’s total to 1,234bhp.
Weight/materials
All three models sit on a carbon-fibre tub-style chassis, with aluminium subframes that carry the suspension up front, and the engine, transmission and suspension at the rear. But the advances in carbon-fibre tech mean they vary substantially.
The F1 used exotic materials and racing-derived tech, such as 18-carat gold leaf around the engine bay and a bag-style fuel tank. The P1’s ‘Monocage’ took a step forward by housing the model’s battery pack behind the front seats.
But the W1 moves things on by incorporating the seats into the bucket itself and using 3D printing for suspension parts to shed weight, increase stiffness and create stunning-looking mechanical elements.
Acceleration
All three cars buck the trend of many rivals by retaining rear-wheel drive. This benefits weight and steering feel, but also compromises acceleration due to the issue of channelling all that power to the back axle. But this is where McLaren’s advances in electronic traction-management systems come in. The F1 had no traction control, leaving it to the driver to mete out the V12’s power and torque.
The P1 had a launch-control system that helped augment the engine and e-motor to maximum effect. There’s scarcely a faster rear-wheel-drive car that’s been on sale since, but the W1 pips it. McLaren also says the power delivery to the rear is more measured, predictable and tractable.
Aerodynamics/design
The F1 was a result of collaboration between its chief engineer and creator, Gordon Murray, and designer Peter Stevens. In 1992, the main hypercar competition came from heavily styled cars that were arguably more striking than the F1. The aero was balanced but understated, helping to achieve that head-spinning 241mph top speed.
The P1 kept this mentality of pure functionality, but designer Frank Stephenson added more flair and the aero package was far more sophisticated, thanks to the huge rear wing and under-floor design. The adjustable suspension dropped the car right to the floor in Track mode, and made it illegal to drive on the road in that setting due to its lower stance.
The W1, designed in-house by Rob Melville and his team, takes the notion of aero trickery to the extreme. The rear wing, or Active Long Tail, can extend backwards by 300mm to improve airflow and give the W1 an even more aerodynamic shape.
Interior
No McLaren hypercar was designed to be a comfortable cruiser, and the interior design on all three is minimalist, but the quality and functionality of every component were uncompromised.
The F1’s central driving position limited its interior design, but the more traditional P1 introduced DRS and Pass buttons on the steering wheel and glass in the roof to increase the amount of light. The W1 follows this path and offers supreme forward vision.
|McLaren F1
|McLaren P1
|McLaren W1
|Price now (new):
|£22m (£540,000)
|£1m+ (£866,000)
|£2m approximately
|Engine:
|6.1-litre V12
|3.8-litre V8 twin-turbo, hybrid
|4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo, hybrid
|Power/Torque:
|618bhp/651Nm
|903bhp/900Nm
|1,234bhp/1,340Nm
|Transmission:
|Six-speed manual
|Seven-speed DCT
|Eight-speed DCT
|0-62mph:
|3.2 seconds
|2.8 seconds
|2.7 seconds
|Top speed:
|241mph
|217mph (limited)
|217mph (limited)
Did you know you can buy a used car with Auto Express? Choose from tens of thousands of cars with trusted dealers around the UK. Click here to buy used with Auto Express now...
Find a car with the experts