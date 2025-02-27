McLaren has confirmed that the new MHP-8 V8 engine from the limited-edition W1 hypercar will also be used in future series production supercars from the brand.

Unlike the twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 that’s been found in its supercars thus far, the new unit has been designed from the ground up by McLaren Automotive itself rather than its former supplier Ricardo.

Advertisement - Article continues below

McLaren considers the new V8 to be pivotal to its future.

As with the old engine, it’s defined by a 90-degree V-angle and flat-plane crank, but it also features advanced technology such as hollow valves, hollow crankshafts and plasma-coated cylinders.

In addition, the engine has been designed to offer more in the way of charisma and emotion. Elements such as unequal-length exhaust manifolds and a red line over 9,000rpm are intended to provide drivers with a greater sense of connection to their car.

When used in the new W1, the V8 produces 915bhp and 900Nm on its own – a 100bhp and 100Nm increase over the previous V8’s most powerful iteration. This is supplemented by a small, but powerful, hybrid system that includes a 342bhp e-motor and 1.38kWh lithium-ion battery. In all, the combined 1,234bhp power figure will represent a high watermark for the engine, for now, befitting its use in the brand’s new flagship hypercar.

Which McLaren cars will be fitted with this V8?

In order to justify the cost of development, this engine needs to be deployed in more than the planned 399 W1 models. So it will also be seen in future series production models, probably with a more conservative power figure.

These should include a replacement for the 750S, which itself is a subtle update on the 720S that was first revealed back in 2017. However, it is not yet clear if McLaren will apply hybrid technology to this model – and if it does, whether it would be derived from the W1, or the more substantial set-up found in the Artura supercar, which pairs its electric system to a bespoke V6 engine.

In any case, the ever shifting sands regarding potential bans on full combustion engines in the European Union and United States will ensure McLaren’s ICE development team remains focused. With new governments in major markets such as the US and Germany seemingly likely to be less focused on emissions regulations, McLaren’s investment in the new V8 might soon pay off.

Those worried that the brand would adopt an engine downsizing approach across all of its supercars in future can rest easy knowing that the roar of a V8 won’t be silenced any time soon.

Come and join our WhatsApp Channel for the latest car news and reviews...