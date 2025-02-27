Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can I help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New McLaren V8 from 1,234bhp W1 hypercar to appear in future series production models

The all-new, in-house-designed 4.0-litre V8 engine will form the backbone of the future McLaren model range

By:Jordan Katsianis
27 Feb 2025
McLaren W1 - front

McLaren has confirmed that the new MHP-8 V8 engine from the limited-edition W1 hypercar will also be used in future series production supercars from the brand. 

Unlike the twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 that’s been found in its supercars thus far, the new unit has been designed from the ground up by McLaren Automotive itself rather than its former supplier Ricardo. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

McLaren considers the new V8 to be pivotal to its future.

As with the old engine, it’s defined by a 90-degree V-angle and flat-plane crank, but it also features advanced technology such as hollow valves, hollow crankshafts and plasma-coated cylinders. 

McLaren W1 - V8 engine components

In addition, the engine has been designed to offer more in the way of charisma and emotion. Elements such as unequal-length exhaust manifolds and a red line over 9,000rpm are intended to provide drivers with a greater sense of connection to their car. 

When used in the new W1, the V8 produces 915bhp and 900Nm on its own  – a 100bhp and 100Nm increase over the previous V8’s most powerful iteration. This is supplemented by a small, but powerful, hybrid system that includes a 342bhp e-motor and 1.38kWh lithium-ion battery. In all, the combined 1,234bhp power figure will represent a high watermark for the engine, for now, befitting its use in the brand’s new flagship hypercar

Which McLaren cars will be fitted with this V8?

In order to justify the cost of development, this engine needs to be deployed in more than the planned 399 W1 models. So it will also be seen in future series production models, probably with a more conservative power figure. 

These should include a replacement for the 750S, which itself is a subtle update on the 720S that was first revealed back in 2017. However, it is not yet clear if McLaren will apply hybrid technology to this model – and if it does, whether it would be derived from the W1, or the more substantial set-up found in the Artura supercar, which pairs its electric system to a bespoke V6 engine. 

In any case, the ever shifting sands regarding potential bans on full combustion engines in the European Union and United States will ensure McLaren’s ICE development team remains focused. With new governments in major markets such as the US and Germany seemingly likely to be less focused on emissions regulations, McLaren’s investment in the new V8 might soon pay off.  

Those worried that the brand would adopt an engine downsizing approach across all of its supercars in future can rest easy knowing that the roar of a V8 won’t be silenced any time soon. 

Come and join our WhatsApp Channel for the latest car news and reviews...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

McLaren W1 Spider could be maker’s first Ultimate drop-top
McLaren W1 - full front

McLaren W1 Spider could be maker’s first Ultimate drop-top

Handmade hypercar could spawn exclusive convertible version, though structural changes would be needed
News
7 Oct 2024
New McLaren W1 is a landmark £2m hybrid hypercar with 1,258bhp
McLaren W1 - front

New McLaren W1 is a landmark £2m hybrid hypercar with 1,258bhp

The successor to the McLaren F1 and P1 gets a 1,258bhp hybrid V8, plus active aero capable of creating up to 1,000kg of downforce
News
7 Oct 2024
New McLaren W1 name confirmed as F1 and P1 successor’s reveal nears
McLaren W1 logo

New McLaren W1 name confirmed as F1 and P1 successor’s reveal nears

The McLaren W1 follows on from the iconic F1 and P1 and will be revealed on October 6
News
27 Sep 2024

Most Popular

Suzuki Vitara vs Mazda CX-30: two small SUVs with some big differences
Suzuki Vitara and Mazda CX-30 - front tracking

Suzuki Vitara vs Mazda CX-30: two small SUVs with some big differences

The 1.4-litre mild-hybrid-assisted , turbocharged Suzuki Vitara takes on Mazda’s 2.5-litre CX-30 in this small SUV face-off
Car group tests
22 Feb 2025
Best electric cars 2025: the top 10 EVs you can buy today
Best electric cars header

Best electric cars 2025: the top 10 EVs you can buy today

If you're thinking about making the switch to an electric vehicle, these are the EVs that should be on your shortlist. We also break down the key fact…
Best cars & vans
21 Feb 2025
Keyless car theft tech to be outlawed in the UK, finally
Car thief looking through a window

Keyless car theft tech to be outlawed in the UK, finally

Signal relay and jammer equipment will be banned as part of the government’s new Crime and Policing Bill
News
24 Feb 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content