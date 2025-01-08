Honda Super EV makes UK debut as quirky concept takes to Goodwood

The small electric car segment is gradually gaining momentum, and Honda wants to get in on the action with the Super EV concept.

A small, city-focused electric car that potentially previews a successor to the slow-selling Honda e, the Super EV is based on a kei car in Japan called the N-One – although it’s undergone several modifications to accommodate an electric powertrain.

Honda hasn’t shared details of that yet, although the funky little city car did make its global dynamic debut by driving up the famous hillclimb at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The design of the Super EV clearly takes inspiration from the pure-petrol N-One, with its upright, blocky proportions. Key changes include a new bonnet, creating space for a fresh front end that in some ways resembles that of 2023’s Honda Sustaina-C concept, with rounded headlights embedded into a blanked-off grille area. There are some cooling and aerodynamics ducts at the front, along with what looks like a charging cap – positioned not too far away from where the Honda e’s bonnet-mounted charging port was located.

The wheels have been pushed right out into the corners, providing a relatively long wheelbase to give those inside more space. There’s a wider track too, plus chunky, boxed wheelarches. A bespoke roof spoiler, new clear-lense rear lights and ‘Honda’ script have all been added to the rear.

The company says the Super EV has been “designed as an A-segment compact EV that realises both practical usability and the ‘joy of driving’ only Honda can offer”. It’s claimed to leverage “a sporty and highly responsive driving experience distinctive to compact vehicles,” to provide an “uplifting, heart-pounding driving experience,” says Honda.