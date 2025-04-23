New Jaecoo 5: Ford Puma rival to debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

The new Jaecoo 5 is set to make its public debut at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed, with the boxy Ford Puma-rivalling small SUV also taking on the famous hillclimb, driven by an all-female racing team.

Due on sale later this year, the Jaecoo 5 will be offered with a choice of petrol and pure-electric power. This will be the Chinese brand’s first zero-emissions offering in the UK, and we’ve been told the EV will offer approximately 250 miles of range, which is on par with some rivals such as the Ford Puma Gen-E, Jeep Avenger and Suzuki e Vitara. However, other competitors, particularly the Kia EV3 and Skoda Elroq, can cover more than 370 miles on a charge, in the right guise.

So far, the J5 BEV’s range is the only technical detail to be confirmed, but we know that it will use the same platform as the Omoda E5, so it’s likely to feature the same powertrain too. That means a 61.1kWh battery, a 201bhp front-mounted e-motor and 80kW maximum charging speed.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Meanwhile, the petrol version of the J5 will be powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged engine presumably paired with the same seven-speed dual-clutch transmission as the Omoda 5. A hybrid will probably follow later using the same engine, but with assistance from an electric motor.