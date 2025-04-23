Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Jaecoo 5: Ford Puma rival to debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Petrol and pure-electric versions of the Jaecoo 5 SUV should come to the UK later this year

By:Ellis Hyde
4 Jul 2025
New Jaecoo 5 - front end tracking7

The new Jaecoo 5 is set to make its public debut at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed, with the boxy Ford Puma-rivalling small SUV also taking on the famous hillclimb, driven by an all-female racing team.

Due on sale later this year, the Jaecoo 5 will be offered with a choice of petrol and pure-electric power. This will be the Chinese brand’s first zero-emissions offering in the UK, and we’ve been told the EV will offer approximately 250 miles of range, which is on par with some rivals such as the Ford Puma Gen-E, Jeep Avenger and Suzuki e Vitara. However, other competitors, particularly the Kia EV3 and Skoda Elroq, can cover more than 370 miles on a charge, in the right guise. 

So far, the J5 BEV’s range is the only technical detail to be confirmed, but we know that it will use the same platform as the Omoda E5, so it’s likely to feature the same powertrain too. That means a 61.1kWh battery, a 201bhp front-mounted e-motor and 80kW maximum charging speed. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Meanwhile, the petrol version of the J5 will be powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged engine presumably paired with the same seven-speed dual-clutch transmission as the Omoda 5. A hybrid will probably follow later using the same engine, but with assistance from an electric motor.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The styling of the Jaecoo 5 is similar to the Jaecoo 7 that launched in the UK earlier this year, with the petrol version featuring the same ‘waterfall’ grille as its big brother. However, the front end appears to be less upright on the J5, while the headlights and bumper have been simplified. Meanwhile, the Jaecoo 5 BEV features a blanked-off front end with a different bumper design, to help improve aerodynamics and range.   

Inside, the Jaecoo 5 features a large portrait touchscreen that flows into the centre console, and a slim instrument panel embedded in the dashboard. Other details include a two-spoke steering wheel, a column-mounted gear selector, lots of ambient lighting and the almost complete lack of physical buttons. 

New Jaecoo 5 - interior

Pricing and specifications are still being finalised, but we do know there will be two trim levels available – Pure or Luxury – with standard kit including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a six-speaker Sony audio system and various bits of driver assistance tech. Meanwhile, range-topping cars will feature a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger and six-way adjustable, heated and ventilated front seats. 

We expect the Jaecoo 5 to start from around £27,000, considering that the larger Jaecoo 7 is available from just over £30,000 and the closely related Omoda 5 starts from around £25,000. The J5 BEV, meanwhile, will probably cost from closer to £32k.

Tell us which new car you’re interested in and get the very best offers from our network of over 5,500 UK dealers to compare. Let’s go…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

i, Showroom: new sales robot ushers in the future for Omoda and Jaecoo
Mornine the car sales robot, developed by Chery International

i, Showroom: new sales robot ushers in the future for Omoda and Jaecoo

Say hello to ‘Mornine’ - could this be the new face of Omoda and Jaecoo in the UK?
News
24 Apr 2025
Best April Fools' Day jokes by car companies 2025
Best April Fools&#039; day jokes 2025

Best April Fools' Day jokes by car companies 2025

We round up this year’s best car-related April Fools’ jokes, along with a few of the more famous japes from years gone by
Features
1 Apr 2025
New Land Rover Defender OCTA 2025 review: ferocious and graceful in equal measure
Land Rover Defender Octa - front

New Land Rover Defender OCTA 2025 review: ferocious and graceful in equal measure

The 626bhp Land Rover Defender OCTA sets a mind-boggling performance benchmark for the popular off-roader
Road tests
12 Mar 2025
Omoda and Jaecoo have big UK plans: Chinese brands plot 5 SUVs and 130 dealers before 2026
New Omoda 5 and Jaecoo 7

Omoda and Jaecoo have big UK plans: Chinese brands plot 5 SUVs and 130 dealers before 2026

The Omoda 9 plug-in hybrid flagship SUV is the next model set to land in the UK, arriving in May
News
7 Feb 2025

Most Popular

Range Rover Sport SV gets massive £35k price drop as it enters series-production
Range Rover Sport SV Black - front

Range Rover Sport SV gets massive £35k price drop as it enters series-production

There’s also a new SV Black trim, and a Range Rover Sport Stealth Package for non SVs
News
1 Jul 2025
Arrivederci Roma: new Ferrari Amalfi slots in as brand’s latest entry-level model
Ferrari Amalfi - front static

Arrivederci Roma: new Ferrari Amalfi slots in as brand’s latest entry-level model

A slick new look and more power are the headlines for Ferrari’s new baby, but it’s probably some simple new buttons that will get customers’ attention
News
1 Jul 2025
Geely is coming to the UK, and its assault will start with EX5 SUV
Geely EX5 - front

Geely is coming to the UK, and its assault will start with EX5 SUV

Geely has looked to Lotus to ensure it's new electric SUV lives up to our driving expectations
News
2 Jul 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content