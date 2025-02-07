Omoda and Jaecoo have big UK plans: Chinese brands plot 5 SUVs and 130 dealers before 2026

The UK boss of Omoda and Jaecoo, Victor Zhang, previously revealed to Auto Express that there are also plans for a smaller Omoda 3 to take on the Ford Puma, available with petrol and EV power. He told us there’s also potential for the Jaecoo 6 – a Land Rover Defender/Ford Bronco-inspired 4x4 – to come here as well.

In addition to expanding their model line-up, Omoda and Jaecoo hope to nearly double their dealer network, from roughly 70 locations at the moment to 130 by the end of this year. According to Lowe, that would put the Chinese newcomers on par with Honda.

“Having that really strong dealer presence is fantastic for awareness,” said Lowe. “A lot of people are finding us just because they're driving past a dealer or maybe their local dealer has changed – we've had quite a few dealers come from Ford.

“So for instance, you may have bought a Fiesta from your Ford dealer. Now your Ford dealer has vanished and you need a new car, but they're open again with a new brand. So we're getting a lot of people that may be coming in that way.”

Of course, Jaecoo and Omoda are not the first Chinese brands to try to crack the UK car market. But Lowe believes “new entrants have come in and they've not done brand very well. They don't position their brand, they don't tell you a story about their brand, they don't bring you along on any journey. It’s just here’s ‘an car’, we'll put it there, come and buy it, because it's great value for money and it’s got good technology.”

He added, “So I really like that we've got those defined positions for each brand, with Omoda being fashion and technology, and Jaecoo has that more premium positioning.”

Zhang also understands the importance of aftersales support for customers, especially with newly established brands, which is why Omoda and Jaecoo are using well-established franchise dealerships with their own service centres. They also have a relationship with DHL and a huge parts warehouse in the midlands, which means parts can be delivered to dealerships when needed within 24 hours.

Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...