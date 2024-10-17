New Omoda E5 2024 review: a promising electric SUV newbie

Verdict

There’s a lot of promise to the Omoda E5. It’s decent to drive, performance is strong and the cabin looks more expensive than the price will have you believe. There are still some refinements that could be made to the powertrain, and a Hyundai Kona Electric offers better value for money on a finance deal, but beyond a slightly punchier bottom line it wouldn’t take much to make the E5 a credible alternative to the class best.

Advertisement - Article continues below

There’s an influx of Chinese brands entering the UK right now, and naturally we predict that some have a better chance of sticking around than others. Based on our early encounter with Omoda’s first attempts to conquer the British market, there’s plenty to suggest that it’s a name that we might be coming more familiar with.

When we drove a prototype of the petrol-powered Omoda 5, there were certainly some strong points, and now we have found similar promise during our drive of the 5’s all-electric twin, the E5.

Measuring 4,424mm from front to back, the E5 straddles the dimensions of electric alternatives like the shorter Hyundai Kona and the marginally larger Renault Scenic E-Tech – indeed, it’s nearly identical to the petrol and hybrid-powered Nissan Qashqai. Its on-paper specs are a mixed bag when measured up against the two EVs; the single motor’s output of 183bhp and a healthy 340Nm of torque is impressive, but a maximum charging speed of 80kW is behind both the Kona (102kW) and the Scenic (130-150kW, depending on model). A 61.1kWh battery, which translates into an official range of 257 miles, is fine, but not mind-blowing given a £33,055 starting price.