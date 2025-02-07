Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Chinese cars present interesting and tricky choices to uk buyers

The Chinese car influx is well and truly on and editor Paul Barker thinks UK car buyers need to do their homework

By:Paul Barker
7 Feb 2025
Opinion - Ora 03 GT

The debate around Chinese cars is one of the biggest topics in the car world at the moment. The arrival of so many Chinese brands at once, most with names we don’t recognise and many without a distinct style, character or USP, is a bit bewildering at times. 

We’re used to the occasional new marque launching in the UK. Lexus has been here for 35 years but is still seen as a fairly new player, while Infiniti came and went, and the likes of Genesis and Polestar are gaining recognition. But the shift to electric cars has opened a door, and to have so many new brands all vying for attention at once is unprecedented.

There are plenty of Chinese manufacturers establishing themselves here. These range from BYD and the British brand MG, which are probably the two that have the strongest footprint in the UK, through to the likes of Nio and XPeng, which are relatively unknown. I’d be surprised if all of them are still around in a few years, so research and choosing wisely will help future-proof any buying decisions. 

And that’s without even getting to the thorny question of how you feel about buying a Chinese brand in the first place. The products are definitely getting better – although on the whole the new entrants haven’t yet got to the quality level of the established players – and they look appealing on price. 

But – as pondered in this column recently with Tesla, and whether the actions of the owner could alienate some potential buyers – will issues ranging from the fairness of state subsidies to questions over human rights and environmental damage in the supply chain harm these brands? Do buyers care? Some may be put off, but others will see a great price and be very happy with their new car. 

In the end, it will come down to what buyers want. It will be interesting to look back in a few years’ time at the dozen brands currently trying to break through. Some may be competing at the top of the UK sales charts; others could be just a small footnote in history. And we’ll be watching, reviewing the cars and writing the stories as it all unfolds.

What are your thoughts on Chinese cars? Let us know in the comments section...

Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express, Carbuyer and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

