Suzuki e Vitara prototype review: brand’s first EV shows plenty of promise

Suzuki’s first pure-electric car is here and it wears a very familiar name. The e Vitara (no prizes for guessing what the ‘e’ stands for) was revealed in November 2024 and ahead of its sales launch in June and customer deliveries in September this year, we’ve been given early access to Suzuki’s new electric car in prototype form.

While a few small amendments will be made ahead of the first customer cars arriving, we’ve been assured that what we’re driving here is pretty representative, or at least ‘90 per cent’ of it.

Following closely from the eVX concept’s design, the e Vitara also looks very similar to Toyota’s next electric vehicle, the Urban Cruiser. That’s no surprise because Toyota and Suzuki have partnered on several cars recently – such as Suzuki’s Swace and Across – but unlike those two cars, Suzuki took the lead role in developing the e Vitara.

Underpinning the e Vitara isn’t a shrunken version of the Toyota bZ4X’s e-TNGA platform, but an all-new ‘Heartect-e’ architecture that Suzuki jointly developed with Toyota and Daihatsu. Made specifically for BEVs, Suzuki says Heartect-e allows for a ‘lightweight structure, high-voltage protection, and a spacious interior due to short overhangs’. Perhaps more importantly for the e Vitara’s brand recognition, Heartect-e caters to dual as well as single-motor configurations, ensuring Suzuki’s ‘AllGRIP’ four-wheel drive capacity lives on into the electric era.