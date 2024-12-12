Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: new cabin pictures and trim details released

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is making a return, this time as a small electric SUV – and for the first time we’ve been given the opportunity to get up close to see what’s in store in the cabin.

Among the key elements are boxy air vents, a panel spanning the dash housing a 10.25-inch driver’s display and the 10.1-inch infotainment screen, plus a large sunroof and a sliding rear bench to improve boot space or rear seat legroom.

Trim levels have also been announced, with the Urban Cruiser coming in Icon, Design or Excel specifications. All cars will get 18-inch alloy wheels, the aforementioned driver’s display and infotainment screens, a reversing camera and keyless entry. Mid-spec Design models will add a heated steering wheel and seats, plus auto-folding door mirrors, while top-spec Excel variants benefit from a premium JBL sound system and that large sunroof.

The Urban Cruiser has been developed alongside the new Suzuki e Vitara, but as yet it’s not clear to what extent the models will differ. The two share all their key underpinnings, so while there’s no official range or charging data from Toyota, the Suzuki’s 248-mile range figure for its single-motor e Vitara with the larger 61kWh battery is a good guide as to what to expect from the Urban Cruiser.