Suzuki Vitara vs Mazda CX-30: two small SUVs with some big differences

In the late eighties, the arrival of the Suzuki Vitara provided the Japanese company with a small SUV that offered a more family-friendly experience than the other 4x4 in its line-up, the SJ. It also pretty much had a monopoly on the class, because few rivals offered anything similar.

Fast-forward to today, and the small SUV sector is awash with contenders of all shapes and sizes, while powertrains range from petrol to all-electric via different degrees of hybrid assistance. For Suzuki, that means tougher competition, and the fourth-generation Vitara has been given a refresh to help it keep pace with the class front-runners.

Another car that has been updated with the same objective in mind is the Mazda CX-30. It’s the high-riding alternative to the Mazda 3 hatchback, featuring swoopier bodywork than the Suzuki, and as with the 3, it now comes with a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. It’s an interesting choice that highlights Mazda’s engineering ethos, and is in contrast with the Vitara’s smaller turbo unit.

So which option makes more sense? And does either car offer an interesting alternative to the leading models in the small SUV class?

Suzuki Vitara

Model: Suzuki Vitara 1.4 Boosterjet Ultra Price: £28,649 Powertrain: 1.4-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol mild-hybrid, 127bhp 0-62mph: 9.5 seconds Test efficiency/range: 47.8mpg/494 miles Annual VED: £180

When the fourth-generation Suzuki Vitara landed in showrooms back in 2015, it marked a sea change for the company’s small SUV. Gone was the ladder-frame construction in favour of a lighter unibody shell, while front-wheel drive was the most common drivetrain configuration.