Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
Car group tests

Suzuki Vitara vs Mazda CX-30: two small SUVs with some big differences

The 1.4-litre mild-hybrid-assisted , turbocharged Suzuki Vitara takes on Mazda’s 2.5-litre CX-30 in this small SUV face-off

By:Dean Gibson
22 Feb 2025
Suzuki Vitara and Mazda CX-30 - front tracking33

In the late eighties, the arrival of the Suzuki Vitara provided the Japanese company with a small SUV that offered a more family-friendly experience than the other 4x4 in its line-up, the SJ. It also pretty much had a monopoly on the class, because few rivals offered anything similar.

Fast-forward to today, and the small SUV sector is awash with contenders of all shapes and sizes, while powertrains range from petrol to all-electric via different degrees of hybrid assistance. For Suzuki, that means tougher competition, and the fourth-generation Vitara has been given a refresh to help it keep pace with the class front-runners.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Another car that has been updated with the same objective in mind is the Mazda CX-30. It’s the high-riding alternative to the Mazda 3 hatchback, featuring swoopier bodywork than the Suzuki, and as with the 3, it now comes with a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. It’s an interesting choice that highlights Mazda’s engineering ethos, and is in contrast with the Vitara’s smaller turbo unit.

So which option makes more sense? And does either car offer an interesting alternative to the leading models in the small SUV class?

Suzuki Vitara

Suzuki Vitara - front tracking33
Model:Suzuki Vitara 1.4 Boosterjet Ultra
Price:£28,649
Powertrain:1.4-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol mild-hybrid, 127bhp
0-62mph:9.5 seconds
Test efficiency/range:47.8mpg/494 miles
Annual VED:£180

When the fourth-generation Suzuki Vitara landed in showrooms back in 2015, it marked a sea change for the company’s small SUV. Gone was the ladder-frame construction in favour of a lighter unibody shell, while front-wheel drive was the most common drivetrain configuration.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

A decade later, the Vitara’s basic structure remains the same, but it has been given regular updates to keep it fresh. The most recent of these introduced new safety kit and a revised trim structure, while the exterior had a freshen up with a new grille and wheels. Inside, both trim levels (Motion and Ultra) now feature a nine-inch touchscreen display and wireless smartphone connectivity.

Tester's notes

Instead of a touchscreen menu or extra dash buttons, the Vitara’s safety systems are controlled via the trip computer stalk that protrudes from the corner of the dials.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s fiddly, because first you have to give it a long press (which can reset the trip if you’re on that screen at the time), then move it from side to side to select options on the dot-matrix display between the dials. If you’re not a fan of speed-limit warnings, then this is a tedious ritual that will need to be undertaken every time you drive.

Mazda CX-30

Mazda CX-30 - front tracking33
Model:Mazda CX-30 2.5 SkyActiv G Exclusive-Line
Price:£29,165
Powertrain:2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol, 138bhp
0-62mph:9.7 seconds
Test efficiency/range:36.7mpg/412 miles
Annual VED:£190

In terms of the Mazda model line-up, and the new-car market in general, the Mazda CX-30 falls between classes. It’s a small SUV that’s based on the same platform as the Mazda 3, but it doesn’t have the high-riding stance of the larger Mazda CX-5, and is more like a crossover in terms of its proportions.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

There are five trim levels – Prime-Line, Centre-Line, Homura, Exclusive-Line and Takumi – while there are two engines and two gearbox options on offer. Prices start from just under £26,000.

Tester's notes

The CX-30 replaced the Mazda CX-3 in the UK, but it’s just one of a number of CX models that Mazda sells. The CX-3 still exists – the Mazda 2-based SUV is only sold in the Far East now – while the CX-4 is a China-only product.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The electric MX-30 shares its platform with the CX-30, as does the CX-50, a slightly larger version that’s sold in the US and China. At the top of the range, the CX-60 and CX-80 are sold in Europe, while the wider CX-70 and CX-90 are the US versions. To add confusion, the CX-80 and CX-90 replace the CX-8 and CX-9 in the Far East.

Head-to-head

Suzuki Vitara and Mazda CX-30 - face-to-face static33

On the road
A low kerb weight and free-revving engine connected to a slick six-speed gearbox help the Vitara feel nimble, and there isn’t much body roll in corners, either. Light controls mean it’s a doddle to manoeuvre, too.

The Mazda feels more car-like to drive, thanks to a lower driving position than its Suzuki rival, while the controls are well weighted and positive. You don’t have to work it as hard to make progress, either.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Tech highlights
While the most recent updates for the Vitara include the addition of wireless smartphone connectivity and a driver monitor, the fact that there’s just one USB socket in the cabin shows the age of the Suzuki’s design.

The CX-30 isn’t much better with two USB sockets, but it also benefits from Mazda’s ‘Multimedia Commander’, the iDrive-style wheel that lets you access the touchscreen quickly and easily.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Price and running
Both cars are well equipped for the price, while fuel-saving tech boosts their everyday efficiency.

The Vitara pulls out an advantage because its smaller-capacity turbo petrol unit is more efficient than the Mazda’s 2.5-litre, and it also comes with 48-volt electrical assistance. Suzuki claims up to 53mpg in test conditions, and we returned nearly 48mpg in our car, compared with 36.7mpg for the CX-30.

Practicality
With its upright body, the Vitara has the looks of an SUV from the previous generation, while smaller proportions – apart from the high roof – mean there isn’t as much space inside as the Mazda. At least there’s a good view out.

The CX-30 has a low-slung driving position that’s not much higher than the Mazda 3’s. This enhances its sporty edge, but the thick C-pillars create a blind spot when you look over your shoulder.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Safety
The Vitara has been brought up to date with safety kit including lane assist and a speed-limit warning, but these are fiddly to adjust within the instrument binnacle and feel as if they’ve been added as part of an aftermarket conversion.

The Mazda’s systems are better integrated, although accessing the menus within the main touchscreen is best done when you’re parked.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Ownership
Suzuki has a loyal customer base that sees it punch above its weight when it comes to Driver Power. The company frequently outscores premium marques, and came 19th in the 2024 survey.

Mazda did better than that, coming seventh out of 32 manufacturers that were rated, with owners appreciating the mix of touchscreen and physical controls inside, as well as the safety kit on offer.

Verdict

Mazda CX-30 - rear tracking33

Winner: Mazda CX-30

Introducing a larger petrol engine to the CX-30 hasn’t changed much about the overall package, but the extra power and torquier delivery are welcome updates. Even better is that the car’s traditional strengths remain 
in place, and this is still a small family SUV that offers the kind of driving fun that’s often hard to come by in this sector.

It’s not the most efficient car in the class, while some rivals offer greater practicality, but decent pricing, a classy cabin and lots of kit mean the CX-30 is worth seeking out.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

See our latest Mazda CX-30 deals

Suzuki Vitara - rear tracking33

Runner-up: Suzuki Vitara

The Vitara feels like a car that’s from a different era, largely because it is. A decade is a long time in the new-car market, and while classic Jimnys and SJs have a ruggedness that helps them to stand the test of time, the Vitara simply feels like a small SUV that has been in production for a bit too long.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It still has its key strengths, such as the efficient Boosterjet engine and surprisingly nimble handling, while the Suzuki ownership experience has its plus points, too, but in most other areas the Vitara is outclassed.

See our latest Suzuki Vitara deals

Prices and Specs

 Suzuki VitaraMazda CX-30
Our choiceVitara 1.4 Boosterjet UltraCX-30 2.5 S’Activ Exclusive-Line
Price from/price of our choice£26,949/£28,649£25,865/£29,165
Powertrain and performance  
Powertrain4cyl in-line, 1,373cc4cyl in-line, 2,488cc
Power/revs127bhp/5,500rpm138bhp/5,000rpm
Torque/revs235Nm/2,000rpm238Nm/3,300rpm
TransmissionSix-speed manual/fwdSix-speed manual/fwd
0-62mph/top speed9.5 seconds/118mph9.7 seconds/121mph
Fuel tank capacity47 litres51 litres
Official fuel economy/CO2 emissions120g/km136g/km
Test efficiency/range47.8mpg/494 miles36.7mpg/412 miles
Dimensions  
Length/wheelbase4,175/2,500mm4,395/2,655mm
Width/height1,754/1,514mm1,795/1,540mm
Rear kneeroom615-835mm536-790mm
Rear headroom/elbow room895/1,420mm960/1,465mm
Boot space (seats up/down)362/642 litres (to windows)422/1,398 litres
Boot length/width770/1,020mm805/1,010mm
Boot lip height705mm732mm
Kerbweight/payload/towing weight1,227/423/1,500kg1,407/543/1,300kg
Turning circle10.4 metres10.6 metres
Costs/ownership  
Residuals (after 3yrs/36k miles, via CDL)£12,434/43.4%£13,416/46.0%
Depreciation£16,215 
Insurance group/AA.com quote/VED22/£585/£18017/£842/£190
Three-year service cost£1,080£759
Annual tax liability standard/higher rate£1,646/£3,293£1,846/£3,692
Basic warranty (miles)/recovery3yrs (60,000)/1yr3yrs (60,000)/3yrs
Driver Power manufacturer position19th7th
Euro NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars89/85/76/75/5 (2015, exp)99/86/80/77/5 (2019)
Equipment  
Metallic paint/wheel size£535-£835/17 inches£600-£850/18 inches
Parking sensors/cameraFront & rear/rearFront & rear/rear
Spare wheel/Isofix points£399/twoRepair kit/two
Keyless entry & go/powered tailgateYes/noYes/yes
Leather/heated seatsNo/noNo/yes
Screen size/digital dashboard9.0 inches/no10.25 inches/no
Climate control/panoramic sunroofSingle zone/yesTwo zone/no
USBs/wireless chargingOne/noTwo/no
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android AutoYes/yesYes/yes
Blind-spot warning/head-up displayYes/noYes/yes
Adaptive cruise/lane assistYes/yesYes/yes

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

New & used car deals

Toyota Yaris Cross

Toyota Yaris Cross

RRP £26,155Avg. savings £1,864 off RRP*Used from £15,900
New Toyota Yaris CrossUsed Toyota Yaris Cross
Vauxhall Corsa

Vauxhall Corsa

RRP £18,505Avg. savings £3,623 off RRP*Used from £16,316
New Vauxhall CorsaUsed Vauxhall Corsa
Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Golf

RRP £25,015Avg. savings £2,444 off RRP*Used from £12,330
New Volkswagen GolfUsed Volkswagen Golf
Nissan Juke

Nissan Juke

RRP £19,515Avg. savings £3,619 off RRP*Used from £10,700
New Nissan JukeUsed Nissan Juke
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New Fiat Pandina will be a low-cost city car for the masses
Fiat Pandina render (watermarked) - front

New Fiat Pandina will be a low-cost city car for the masses

The all-new ‘mini-Panda’ will reintroduce a budget city car to the Italian brand’s line-up, and our exclusive pictures show what it could look like
News
19 Feb 2025
Axing the Volvo V60 and V90 estates was a big mistake, says brand’s sales boss
Volvo V60 - front cornering, low

Axing the Volvo V60 and V90 estates was a big mistake, says brand’s sales boss

We hear the inside story on how Volvo’s wagons came back from the dead
News
21 Feb 2025
Land Rover Defender alternatives: Seven other 4x4s that are just as tough in the rough
Land Rover Defender alternatives - header image

Land Rover Defender alternatives: Seven other 4x4s that are just as tough in the rough

Land Rover’s famous 4x4 not for you? One of these seven alternatives might hit the mark instead
Features
20 Feb 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content