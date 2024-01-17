Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024: new cars and highlights

​The Goodwood Festival of Speed is over for another year. As always, 2024’s festival saw a huge gathering of cars of all types and vintages, and the show itself was a celebration of 130 years of automotive engineering with its central theme of ‘Horseless to Hybrid’.

There was another cause for celebration, too, with MG going all-out to celebrate its centenary.

New cars at Goodwood 2024

2024’s Festival of Speed saw several new cars making their respective debuts. With everything ranging from the second-generation MG HS to Adrian Newey’s V10-powered RB17 hypercar, there really was something for everyone. Plus, the festival gave people the first chance to look around recently unveiled models like the new BMW M5, Land Rover Defender OCTA, Alpine A290 and the uber-exclusive Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale.

Here are the new cars that make an appearance at 2024’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

Not only does it look incredibly distinctive, but the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale has a very unique choice of powertrains, too. This limited-run supercar can be specced with either the Giulia Quadrifoglio’s twin-turbocharged V6 engine or a fully-electric setup. Either way, the result is a 207mph top speed. Intended as a tribute to the 1967 original of the same name, only 33 examples of the new Stradale will be built, hence the name.

Alfa Romeo Junior

Alongside the 33 Stradale sat a hugely-important mainstream car for Alfa. The Junior SUV is the brand’s first electric car, and it’s already wowed us with its genuinely enjoyable driving experience and overall upmarket qualities.

Alpine A290

The Alpine A290 is, in a way, the Renault 5 GT Turbo of the modern era. As the electric hot hatchback market continues to grow, the A290 marks the French brand’s transition to pure-electric power. With up to 217bhp on tap from its front-wheel drive powertrain, the A290 follows a traditional hot hatch recipe.

Aston Martin Valiant

With a 5.2-litre V12 at the front and a six speed manual gearbox in the middle, the Aston Martin Valiant was certainly one of the more traditional new arrivals at this 2024’s Festival of Speed. This brutish performance car blasted up the hillclimb with Fernando Alonso at the wheel. Don’t get too excited about ordering one, though, as all 38 examples have already been sold.

Audi RS e-tron GT Performance

In order to keep up with its Porsche Taycan sister car, as well as a number of newer rivals, the Audi RS e-tron GT has been treated to a number of upgrades. The new flagship Performance variant sees the electric Audi’s power pumped up to 912bhp, and this results in a ferocious 0-62mph time of just 2.5 seconds.

Bentley Continental GT Speed

Few cars have gone through as many evolutions as the Bentley Continental GT. The latest model has a new yet instantly recognisable look, along with a brand-new 771bhp V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain. With up to 50 miles of purely-electric range, the latest Continental is a very far cry from the original W12-powered car. That being said, it’ll still blast from 0-62mph in 3.2 seconds and then continue on to a top speed of 208mph.

BMW 1 Series

The latest iteration of BMW’s top-selling premium hatchback made its UK debut at Goodwood. With the brand’s latest technology and design language, the new-look BMW 1 Series should already turn enough heads, but it was the 296bhp M135i version that the brand displayed, just to be safe.

BMW Concept Skytop

The contender for the smallest kidney grilles on BMW’s stand was the Concept Skytop. This svelte targa-top grand tourer is based on the existing BMW 8 Series and is powered by a 4.4-litre V8. The Concept Skytop is certainly a more restrained design than many of BMW’s current cars, and it could signify a slightly calmer approach to styling in the near future.

BMW i5 Flow Nostokana

It’s not just car fans that the Festival of Speed catered for, as BMW’s latest art car, the i5 Flow Nostokana, was another star of the show. The design itself pays tribute to the 1991 BMW Art Car by Esther Mahlangu, but this particular car has another party piece up its sleeve. Featuring BMW’s ‘E Ink’ technology, the i5’s individual colours and patterns can be changed on demand.

BMW M4 CS

Another BMW that made its UK debut is the most powerful version of the M4 to date. The BMW M4 CS is powered by the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six engine as the rest of the line-up, but here it is souped up to deliver 542bhp and 650Nm of torque. This is a four-wheel drive car, but the power delivery is rear biased to ensure plenty of fun.

BMW M5

BMW’s flagship performance executive saloon has a very loyal fanbase, but the latest model has received criticism for its considerable 2,435kg kerb weight. It’s also slightly slower than the previous model, so the new G90 M5 was certainly under pressure when it took its turn on the Goodwood hill climb.

BMW Vision Neue Klasse

Another glimpse into BMW’s future was the Vision Neue Klasse concept car. The brand claims that this bold new design approach could apply to the next-generation 3 Series, and it comes complete with fully-electric power. Frank Weber, BMW’s head of development, has previously told Auto Express that the Vision Neue Classe’s design and technology allow for “30 per cent more range, 30 per cent faster charging and 25 per cent more efficiency.”

BMW X3

Another model to undergo a bold redesign is the BMW X3 SUV. Surprisingly, though, there is no fully-electric iX3 variant this time around (at least not yet). The mid-size SUV market is as populated and competitive as ever, though, so the combustion and PHEV variants of the new X3 will need to really shine.

BYD Seal U

BYD is already off to a flying start in the UK with its fully-electric range, but the Seal U is the brand’s first attempt at selling a plug-in hybrid on our shores. With prices starting from around £33,000, this family SUV is set to face some very fierce competition.

Ferrari 296 Challenge

As with all of Ferrari’s Challenge models, the 296 Challenge is a stripped-out, barebones car that’s built firmly with racing in mind. Unlike the regular 296, the Challenge is powered by a V6 engine rather than a more complex hybrid setup. The result is 681bhp and 740Nm of torque, all of which is sent to the rear wheels.

Ferrari 499P Modificata

For the motorsport enthusiast that has everything, the Ferrari 499P Modificata is a derestricted Le Mans racer that people can actually buy (for around £4.6million). It’s still a track-only car, meaning the world’s maddest commute is out of the question, but for those who feel like a multi-million Pound car is a bit out of budget, the 499P Modificata’s dynamic Goodwood debut can still be enjoyed by all.

Ferrari 812 Competizione Aperta

The Ferrari 812 Competizione Aperta is a special targa-top edition of the 812 Superfast. The clock is ticking for this traditional naturally-aspirated V12 performance machine, but the sights and sounds of it blasting up the hill climb certainly set some pulses racing.

Ferrari Roma Spider

If the British summer weather doesn’t cut it for you, the Ferrari Roma Spider could be the ideal car for blasting down to the riviera for a few weeks. This drop-top version of Ferrari’s grand tourer is powered by the same 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 engine as the hardtop. This means it can reach a top speed of 199mph, so hold on to your hat.

Ferrari SF90 XX Spider

If you’ve always fancied a Ferrari track car that’s road legal and comes with a folding roof, now’s your chance. The SF90 XX Spider’s 4-litre twin-turbo V8 is combined with electric motors to produce a staggering 1,016bhp. This translates to some truly astonishing performance, along with infinite amounts of blue sky.

Ford Capri

It’s been a while since a car’s name has caused such a stir, but the fully-electric Ford Capri SUV made its first public appearance at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed. While opinions are certainly divided among fans and potential buyers, we took a passenger ride up the hill to judge Ford’s new arrival for ourselves.

Ford Mustang GTD

Don’t let the name fool you, the Ford Mustang GTD isn’t a diesel variant of this beloved muscle car. Instead this is a truly hardcore, track-focussed machine with a supercharged 5.2-litre V8 at its heart. All of this performance comes at a price, though, with the GTD costing around the same as six regular Mustangs.

Genesis GV60 Magma

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N has already proved that electric performance cars can be plenty of fun, and now it’s the turn of its upmarket sibling, the Genesis GV60 Magma. This luxurious hot hatch features the same powertrain setup as the Ioniq 5 N, but the brand is yet to confirm the exact performance figures.

Genesis G80 EV Magma

Another Genesis model to undergo the Magma treatment is the G80 saloon. While the smaller GV60 Magma is set to take on the electric hot hatch market, the G80 will need to take on some of the fiercest models in the performance executive EV market, including the Tesla Model 3 Performance and Porsche Taycan.

Honda Prelude

In the midst of several classic car names being resurrected, the Honda Prelude is making a comeback in its traditional Civic-based coupe form. This means power comes courtesy of the same two-litre e:HEV hybrid powertrain, and here it produces 181bhp and 232Nm. There are no official plans for a Type R variant just yet, but this coupe could still mark a return to form for Honda.

Ineos Grenadier Detour

The special editions of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Defender homage are coming thick and fast, and the Ineos Grenadier Detour saw the Festival of Speed as the perfect opportunity to introduce the brand’s new Arcane Works bespoke service. Only 200 examples of this off-roader will be made, and it’s adorned with luxurious UK-sourced materials.

Jaecoo 7

Another Chinese brand that’s keen to make waves in Europe is Jaecoo, and the Jaceoo 7 led the carmaker’s debut at Goodwood this year. The 7 is a fully-electric SUV that’s taking aim at the premium brands. We’ve already driven a prototype, and it’s definitely a strong start for this new arrival.

Land Rover Defender Octa

626bhp in the original Land Rover Defender would’ve been nothing short of terrifying, but this is exactly what the new Defender Octa produces from its 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8. Thankfully, the new model is more than capable at handling this type of power, and it’ll blast from 0-60mph in just 3.8 seconds, and we were invited to experience this brutal power first-hand.

Lotus Emeya

Lotus’s second electric car took on the challenge of proving to Goodwood’s attendees that it is indeed worthy of its badge. It’s far from lightweight, but the Emeya does boast some impressive performance figures, particularly the range-topping R variant with 905bhp and 985Nm of torque at its disposal.

Lotus Evija

The Lotus Evija is by far the most powerful car ever built by the British sporting brand. In fact, the hardcore Evija X variant puts out an astonishing 2,011bhp and 1,704Nm of torque from its quad-motor powertrain. Top speed is equally massive, at 217mph, and all of these impressive figures saw the Evija X become the third-fastest car ever to lap the Nurburgring.

Maserati GranCabrio Folgore

There are very few things on this planet that are cooler than an Italian drop-top, and the Maserati GranCabrio Folgore is the brand’s very first fully-electric convertible. There’s plenty of substance to go with the style, too, as it has a colossal 750bhp and 1,350Nm of torque on tap.

MG Cyber GTS Concept

MG’s latest concept may look familiar, and that’s because it’s a hardtop 2+2 coupe version of the Cyberster sports car. While this was only the Cyber GTS Concept’s first unveiling, a production version could be ready as soon as next year.

MG HS

The MG HS’s winning combination of practicality and low price has seen it become one of the UK’s best-selling cars, and now there’s a new model in town. Much like its predecessor, the new HS is sticking with combustion as opposed to electric power, but now there is the option of a plug-in hybrid for the first time.

MINI John Cooper Works E

It was only a matter of time before the hardcore MINI Cooper JCW received the electrification treatment. The MINI John Cooper Works E made its way up the hill at this year’s festival but only as a camouflaged prototype. The car’s full unveiling is planned to take place either later this year or in early 2025.

Polestar Concept BST

The Polestar 3 and 4 are now on sale, the 5 is on the way and now the brand’s new Concept BST is showcasing the Polestar 6’s performance potential. This is essentially a track version of the brand’s upcoming electric convertible, but the official technical details are being kept quiet for now.

Porsche Macan Electric

One of Porsche’s best-selling models has now evolved into the brand’s second electric car, so it’s certainly an important one. With up to 380 miles of range from its 100kWh battery, the Porsche Macan Electric will be able to take on any day-to-day tasks with ease, but it still needs to top some very popular rivals such as the Tesla Model Y.

Red Bull RB17

Adrian Newey’s long-awaited V10-powered brainchild was finally unveiled at Goodwood. This is no ordinary V10 engine, though, as it revs all the way to 15,000rpm, so the RB17's soundtrack will almost certainly match its performance. On top of this, an electric motor has also been fitted to produce a combined power output of over 1,100bhp.

Renault 5

Alongside the hot Alpine A290 will sit the car on which it’s based, the new Renault 5. It won’t be as powerful as its Alpine sibling, but the regular Renault still has a delightfully retro charm about it that harks back to the original supermini of the 1970s. The 5’s old-fashioned appeal is combined with 21st century tech, too, as it’s being sold exclusively as a fully-electric car.

Tesla Cybertruck

Few cars have been as controversial or divisive in recent years as the Tesla Cybertruck. Some people adore this bizarre futuristic creation while others absolutely despise it. Regardless of which camp you sit in, though, this fully-electric pick-up truck attracted plenty of attention (and debate).

Yangwang U9

You may not have heard of Yangwang but you’ve probably heard of its parent company, BYD. Yangwang is the Chinese brand’s luxury arm, and the U9 is its first foray into the world of fully-electric supercars. The U9 certainly looks the part and with almost 1,300bhp on tap and a claimed 0-62mph time of 2.36 seconds, it seems to have the performance to match.

Goodwood sculpture and MG centenary

The new MG Cyberster sports car took pride of place on the sculptural centrepiece at the 2024 Festival of Speed. The highly anticipated EV was featured on British artist Gerry Judah’s sculpture located in front of the famous Goodwood House. This was the first time MG has been the celebrated brand at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.