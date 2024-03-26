Mighty new Land Rover Defender OCTA to be unleashed at 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed

After more than three years of testing in some of the world’s toughest conditions, the new Land Rover Defender OCTA is ready to be unveiled on 3 July 2024. And one week later, the “high-performance all-terrain hero” will be roaring up the famous 1.16-mile hillclimb at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The forthcoming halo variant of Britain’s iconic 4x4 is powered by a new V8 engine and has been through an extreme, globe-trotting development programme that included testing on countless types of terrain, from the famous Nürburgring Nordschleife race circuit in Germany to the rock crawls of Moab, Utah, along with a French rally stage and the deserts outside Dubai for good measure.

In all, the engineers put the Land Rover Defender OCTA through nearly 14,000 additional tests, on top of the standard car’s testing regime.

Before the OCTA’s public debut, prospective buyers attended one of seven exclusive ‘Defender Elements’ events held at private locations around the world. They’ll have needed to place their orders quickly, as only 1,070 Defender OCTAs will be available to UK customers for the first year of production.

Described as the “toughest, most capable and luxurious Defender ever”, the Defender OCTA will be powered by a twin-turbocharged mild-hybrid V8. It’ll be the same 4.4-litre BMW-sourced motor that’s used at the top of the Range Rover line-up, in cars such as the 626bhp Range Rover Sport SV. Whether the Defender OCTA will have the same amount of firepower has yet to be confirmed.