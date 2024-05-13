New Mercedes-AMG G 63 2024 review: a step forwards, but it’s far from perfect

Verdict

Clever new suspension is a big step forward for the Mercedes-AMG G 63, making it feel like a performance SUV capable of embracing bends for the first time. Other updates include welcome new tech and a power boost, although the plus points of excellent off-road ability and lovely cabin quality are countered by tight rear-seat space and some questionable on-road manners.

While the whole Mercedes-Benz G-Class line-up has had a mid-life refresh, it’s the G 63 that is the main support act to the all-new electric G-Class.

Because while there’s a new G 500 petrol engine, and a very sensible G 450 d that’s been given an extra 37bhp to take it up to 362bhp, the range-topping Mercedes-AMG G 63 also gets a clever new suspension system that should bring a huge step up in on-road ability.

All G-Class models, including the AMG, get a series of minor updates to welcome the model’s mid-life status, including some very minor cladding to help airflow and some new wheel designs, but it’s nothing you’re going to spot unless they’re parked side by side. There’s also a 20bhp increase in power thanks to new 48V mild hybrid tech, which chips a tenth of a second off the 0-62mph time, taking it down to 4.4 seconds.