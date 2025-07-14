Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Skip advert
New Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition 2025 review: a family SUV for every terrain

The new Trophy Edition is a practical way to enjoy your next expedition

By:Richard Ingram
14 Jul 2025
New Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition - front action7
Overall Auto Express rating

4.0

How we review cars
Verdict

The appeal of this new Land Rover Defender Trophy is almost entirely subjective. If you like the Sandglow yellow paint and gloss-black details, or have a particular affinity to the Trophy event from the late 20th century, then you’ve got a unique-looking Defender that will get you anywhere you choose to take it. Yet many will see the opportunity to save the best part of £20k by opting for a less polarising but just as capable take on the venerable 4x4 – and with a broader paint palette to boot.

Land Rover is no stranger to a special edition. You only need to have scanned the Auto Express website over the last few weeks to know that; from the premium Discovery Tempest to the stealthy Range Rover SV Black, almost every model in the range has been gifted additional variants to boost their popularity in 2025.

The Land Rover Defender is no exception. At the end of May, the firm announced a series of model-year changes applicable to all versions, as well as a nostalgic Trophy Edition inspired by the 4x4s that competed in the legendary Camel Trophy between 1980 and 2000.

Those aforementioned model-year changes are also applicable to the new Trophy model you see here. These include a subtle tweak to the Defender’s iconic daytime running-light signature, brighter LEDs to the rear that also now fit flush with the body – and are therefore easier to clean – plus reprofiled bumpers and ‘Defender’ branding for the wheel centre caps.

On top of this, Trophy cars get the option of Deep Sandglow Yellow paint – exclusive to the special edition – plus, for £4,500 extra, a matte protective film for some, but not all, of the body panels. They also feature the firm’s new 20-inch ‘Style 9013’ gloss-black alloy wheels wrapped in all-terrain tyres, inspired by the smaller steel wheels available elsewhere in the range. Trophy-branded tread plates, decals and body-coloured dash inserts add to the bespoke look.

Land Rover also offers a curated accessories package, which includes a roof rack, fold-down ladder, externally mounted ‘gear carriers’, mud flaps and a snorkel. Priced at £4,995, it’s not cheap, but probably pales into insignificance when you’re spending £80k-plus on a go-anywhere family hauler.

Otherwise though, this is the Defender we’ve known and loved since its introduction five years ago. As suggested, our drive was limited to a short off-road route, which showed the Trophy in a particularly strong light; no slope is too steep, and no ravine too rutted, for example. While it’s not as soft or controlled as the range-topping Land Rover Defender OCTA with its ‘6D’ hydraulic interlinked dampers and height-adjustable air springs, there really is very little the Trophy won’t make light work of.

New Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition - rear action

The myriad drive modes are simple to access via the now standard-fit and easier-to-reach (according to Land Rover) 13.1-inch touchscreen, with the Mud Ruts setting engaging the car’s low-range gearbox and automatically activating the excellent hill-descent control. Lifting your feet from the pedals and allowing the car to safely traverse a steep slope will never not feel utterly alien, but the precision it displays gives you great confidence.

Our car was fitted with the mud flaps found on that optional accessories package, which we found to occasionally scrape along the ground on approach to particularly treacherous terrain. We first thought we’d breached the car’s generous breakover angles, so unpleasant was the sound; we’d avoid ticking this option box if you regularly plan to take your Defender off the beaten track. Besides, all Land Rovers look better with a layer of countryside-created muck up the side.

But given that the changes are aesthetic only, the driving experience is unlikely to differ too dramatically compared with a standard Defender. The mild-hybrid, twin-turbo D350 diesel engine is a strong performer with near-endless amounts of torque – meaning A-road overtakes are as easy as 45-degree climbs on loose rock. It’s quiet, relatively economical (Land Rover claims up to 31.2mpg), and with a huge 89-litre fuel tank, is capable of long journeys at the drop of a hat. The Trophy is also offered in P300e plug-in hybrid guise, with roughly 29 miles of electric range.

If on-road refinement is a priority, we’d suggest opting for the all-season – as opposed to all-terrain – tyres, which are a no-cost option. This should help reduce road noise and boost fuel consumption – at the detriment of some off-road ability, of course.

Elsewhere, the Trophy – like all models in the far-reaching Defender range – feels built to withstand the rigours of family life, without sacrificing the quality and luxury you expect at this price. There’s loads of room in the back, and even with the roof rack fitted, the panoramic roof, small skylights and large all-round glasshouse make the car feel airy and spacious. The boot is massive – despite the fact the Trophy is only available in the middling 110-length bodystyle.

Model:Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition D350
Price:£84,815
On sale:Now
Powertrain:3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel MHEV
Power/torque:345bhp/700Nm
Transmission:Eight-speed automatic, four-wheel drive
0-62mph:6.4 seconds
Top speed:119mph
Economy/CO2:31.2mpg/237g/km
Size (L/W/H):4,758/2,008/1,967mm

Want a Defender on your driveway? Take a look at our latest deals on a new Land Rover Defender, or find top prices on a used Land Rover Defender.

