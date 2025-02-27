Land Rover Defender Classic V8 review: more Clarkson’s Farm than Countryfile

Verdict

Providing a definitive verdict on the Defender Classic V8 is almost impossible because it’s either a zero or a five-star car, depending on who the potential user is. Marrying such a charismatic engine to the rather tractor-like Defender might appear unnecessary, but it does go a long way towards making an already charming vehicle even more so. Be that as it may, the Classic V8 is fundamentally a rather primitive-feeling 4x4 that’s a chore to drive and incredibly expensive to buy and run, making it a no-go for the majority of buyers. That said, all of those aspects won’t be a problem for – and could also be the rationale for – wealthier enthusiasts who want to take the plunge.

You've probably heard the term ‘anorak’ to describe the type of person who’d get more than a little irate if you accidentally confuse your British Rail Class 802s with your Azuma Class 800s. Along those same lines (pun not intended), the world’s ‘wax jackets’ got their feathers rather ruffled when Land Rover reinvented the long-running Defender back in 2019 after the future of the old ladder-framed model was in jeopardy due to encroaching safety and emissions regulations.

More than five years on and the new Defender has instead taken on the role of a Chelsea tractor, rather than one you might find traversing muddy fields. With this in mind, many have tried to eke out the lives of their old models, leading to a variety of different restomods being available, aimed at bringing the Defender into the 21st century whilst maintaining its rugged charm.