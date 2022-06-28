Adrian Newey’s RB17 hypercar to be unveiled very soon at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024

The name RB17 comes from the lineage of Red Bull Racing’s F1 cars. Red Bull raced the RB16 in 2020, but the following year’s car was not deemed different enough to take the RB17 name, instead being called RB16B. Its next F1 car was the RB18 in 2022 and then the record-breaking RB19 in 2023, with its name also reflecting the number of years Red Bull racing had existed up to that point. However, in spite of Horner going on the record stating that the a 17 will never exist, that name is now set to be used for the new hypercar.

Red Bull RB17 design

As for what the RB17 will look like, Red Bull has only released an official sketch showing the swooping aerodynamic lines of the car and a cockpit for two people covered by a racing canopy.

However, the sketches hint at the real thing looking similar to a series of virtual racers designed by Red Bull Racing for the Gran Turismo racing game series. The Red Bull X2010, X2014 and X2019 trio were designed by Adrian Newey, featuring similar aerodynamic bodywork to the RB17 sketches, including a canopy over the driver.

Speaking at the launch of the RB17, Christian Horner, who is the CEO of both Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Advanced Technologies, said: “The RB17 marks an important milestone in the evolution of Red Bull Advanced Technologies, now fully capable of creating and manufacturing a series production car at our Red Bull Technology Campus. The RB17 marks the first time that a car wearing the Red Bull brand has been available to collectors.”

Adrian Newey said: “The RB17 distils everything we know about creating championship-winning Formula One cars into a package that delivers extreme levels of performance in a two-seat track car. Driven by our passion for performance at every level, the RB17 pushes design and technical boundaries far beyond what has been previously available to enthusiasts and collectors."

Adrian Newey leaving Red Bull

In May 2024, it was announced Adrian Newey will be leaving Red Bull early next year. He joined the Red Bull team, which now has six Formula One constructors’ titles to its name, in 2006. Until his departure, Newey is focusing all his efforts on delivering the Red Bull RB17.

Red Bull said in a statement on 1 May: “The engineering supremo will step back from Formula One design duties to focus on final development and delivery of Red Bull’s first hypercar, the hugely anticipated RB17. He will remain involved in and committed to this exciting project until its completion.”

