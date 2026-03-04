Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Renault Bridger baby SUV could be coming to Europe, but as a Dacia

Work is underway to see if the chunky, Indian-built utility vehicle could build a bridge to Europe

By:Phil McNamara
12 Mar 2026
Renault Bridger - front12

Renault’s Bridger baby SUV may be headed to Europe – potentially as a Dacia.

The sub-four-metre long off-roader has been conceived for the right-hand-drive Indian market, and will enter production in Renault’s Chennai plant before the end of 2027. 

Given that it shares the RGMP Small platform with the next-generation Dacia Sandero and will run electric and hybrid engines, Auto Express asked Renault brand CEO Fabrice Cambolive if there is any prospect of it being exported.

Cambolive responded: “We are really focused on going out with this car in India, plus left-hand-drive countries, but why not think about extending it to other continents? It’s an open question, and fair to say we are looking at it.”

Although officially labelled a concept, the boss confirmed it is “really close” to the production car. But one from Renault or Dacia? The budget brand isn’t sold in India, with Dacia’s Duster and Boreal (a revised Bigster) instead spruced up with Renault branding and new details, plus more upmarket interiors.

But the Bridger, with its shrunken Land Rover Defender upright stance and chunky body, looks far closer to a utilitarian Dacia than a curvaceous Renault. Indeed, its broad, flat surfacing makes it resemble a pumped-up version of 2025’s Hipster concept car. And it’s conceivable that the Dacia’s black horizontal grille, seen on the new Striker crossover-estate with downturned L-shaped lamps, could be grafted on. 

“We have had the Bridger in our studio,” group design boss Laurens van den Acker told Auto Express. “Lots of people said ‘mmmm, I like that,’ so the visual appeal is there. But it’s not ready on aerodynamics and CO2 – the markets have slightly different requirements.”

Renault Bridger - rear cornering12

Dacia boss Katrin Adt took a similar position to Renault brand boss Cambolive. “First of all, currently it’s a Renault for India. But happy to hear that you think it would also be a nice car for Dacia’s line-up. We have not analyzed that currently; maybe we [could] evaluate that.”

At under four metres long, it’s no longer than an average supermini, but sits higher both in terms of its roofline and its 200mm ride height. Van den Acker said the flat, sheer corners exaggerate the size of the car, which has to be under four metres and with a maximum 1.2-litre engine to secure tax breaks. 

In Europe, Renault already builds the small Captur crossover, but this model takes a very different approach. From a design perspective, Renault seems to have taken inspiration from focused off-roaders such as the Defender or Suzuki Jimny, with almost non-existent front and rear overhangs, a clamshell-style bonnet and a near-vertical tailgate carrying a spare wheel. 

However, as Renault refers to the model as a compact ‘urban’ SUV, it isn’t likely to be a capable off-roader in the Jimny mould, which looks the closest rival. If nothing else, the impressive approach, departure and breakover angles will make short work of the rough roads found in many emerging markets. 

The Bridger will instead focus on interior practicality, with Renault claiming it has class-leading second-row space, plus a 400-litre boot. This will be accessed by a side-opening tailgate, similar to that of the modern Defender, a model that could have also been referenced in the Bridger’s front and rear lighting.

Renault hasn’t revealed images of the interior, but expect a hardy and rugged design, with space for five and a large central screen. “Its interior roominess and versatility is also a good Renault attribute, as is its connectivity,” continued Cambolive.

This will be the first model built on Renault’s new modular RGMP Small architecture, with a small petrol-powered engine and more besides. “We want to offer hybrid and EV, which could also fit the regulation in other continents, with some small adaptation,” he concluded.  

Okay Renault, enough hints: bring it on!

Phil McNamara

