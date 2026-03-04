Renault’s Bridger baby SUV may be headed to Europe – potentially as a Dacia.

The sub-four-metre long off-roader has been conceived for the right-hand-drive Indian market, and will enter production in Renault’s Chennai plant before the end of 2027.

Given that it shares the RGMP Small platform with the next-generation Dacia Sandero and will run electric and hybrid engines, Auto Express asked Renault brand CEO Fabrice Cambolive if there is any prospect of it being exported.

Cambolive responded: “We are really focused on going out with this car in India, plus left-hand-drive countries, but why not think about extending it to other continents? It’s an open question, and fair to say we are looking at it.”

Although officially labelled a concept, the boss confirmed it is “really close” to the production car. But one from Renault or Dacia? The budget brand isn’t sold in India, with Dacia’s Duster and Boreal (a revised Bigster) instead spruced up with Renault branding and new details, plus more upmarket interiors.

But the Bridger, with its shrunken Land Rover Defender upright stance and chunky body, looks far closer to a utilitarian Dacia than a curvaceous Renault. Indeed, its broad, flat surfacing makes it resemble a pumped-up version of 2025’s Hipster concept car. And it’s conceivable that the Dacia’s black horizontal grille, seen on the new Striker crossover-estate with downturned L-shaped lamps, could be grafted on.