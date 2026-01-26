When is a Duster not a Dacia? When it’s a spruced-up Renault, bound for the Indian market as part of the French group’s big overseas sales push in 2026.

Indian customers can get this different Duster with colourful exterior details and two-tone paint, a plusher cockpit boasting additional headroom and Renault’s advanced Google operating system, compared with the budget Dacia Duster European customers know and love.

There’s no scrimping on hybrid engines or safety kit, either, as Renault looks to help tackle India’s horrific accident rate and do its bit to reduce local emissions. So the Duster is equipped with lane-keep technology, blind spot warning, automated emergency braking, driver monitoring and many more assistance systems.

This Duster spin-off is a fascinating case study in how Renault Group is trying to sweat its technological assets to boost income. It sold the original Duster in India from 2012, and over a 10-year period shifted 200,000 units.

“In India the Duster is an icon,” said Renault group product boss Bruno Vanel. That explains why the third-generation hi-tech grille blares out the Duster name rather than Renault’s diamond logo.

Other exterior tweaks on this Iconic trim include revised headlamp graphics, a shiny grey skid plate and the removal of the vertical plastic strip behind the front wheelarch. The rear end features a new full-width lightbar.