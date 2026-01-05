This is Renault’s new luxury flagship car, the Filante. Stop laughing, everyone who remembers French flops such as the Vel Satis and Avantime: this coupé-SUV isn’t destined to die on the rocks of Europe’s premium car market, but instead have a crack at the Hyundai group’s stranglehold in Korea.

The Renault Filante offers lashings of space, comfort and technology. At 4.9 metres long it’s a big car, with an almost identical road footprint to Audi’s discontinued Q8 e-tron. Renault boasts it has best-in-class rear kneeroom, along with a comfortable suspension and civilised acoustics to deliver two Korean customer non-negotiables.

Power comes from a hybrid engine, which has similarities with the Clio hybrid’s twin-motor approach. But the petrol engine itself differs: the Filante runs a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder pushing out 150bhp, compared with the Clio’s naturally aspirated 1.8. And while the European supermini only musters 158bhp in total, add in the coupé-SUV’s electric power and total output is 247bhp.

Could this engine find its way into European Renaults such as the Austral SUV? Auto Express asked Renault’s head of product, Bruno Vanel, who told us: “It’s much bigger, so it would completely destroy the engine compartment! And the 1.2-litre turbo hybrid with 200hp and 104g/km of CO2 is [already] localised in Europe.”