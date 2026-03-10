Renault has given the biggest hint yet that its flagship Espace could be reborn as an MPV – if demand picks up. The French car company has unveiled the R-Space Lab, a striking concept car which clearly picks up the MPV thread Renault abandoned in 2023, when it turned the sixth-generation Espace into a me-too SUV.

Just a typo away from E-Space, the concept car measures 4.5m-long and 1.52m-tall. That makes it 20cm shorter and 12cm lower than today’s Espace SUV, which isn’t built in right-hand drive after Renault lost faith in trying to sell big cars to Britain.

"R-Space is a source of ideas, we call it a lab car," Renault Group chief creative officer Laurens van den Acker told Auto Express at the Paris unveil. "It's focused on people's life on board." The concept features a spacious, configurable five-seat interior, and "several of its innovations will make their way into our new models," said Renault brand boss Fabrice Cambolive.

But will the entire package make production? "I'm the biggest fan of MPVs but I realise the market hasn't moved there – yet," said the design boss. Chinese people carriers such as the XPeng X9 and Zeekr 9X are bound for the UK and Europe and will attempt to swing demand away from SUVs and back to MPVs. Renault's new five-year plan, meanwhile, obsesses on countering the Chinese threat with two-year development cycles, investment in sophisticated autonomous driving systems and range-extender hybrid engines.